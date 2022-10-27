BROOKLYN — Of all the items Sarah Howe has worked on with her Saint John volleyball team, mentality is the one thing she doesn’t takes credit for.
“They have a no-quit mentality,” Howe said as her team celebrated the school’s first district championship since 2017 at Brooklyn High School.
The Heralds won in four sets over the Patriots, 25-18. 25-22, 22-25, 28-26 to advance to next week’s Division IV Regional tournament.
They are scheduled to play Wellsville, which won the Lisbon District, in the second regional semifinal (around 7:30 p.m.) on Thursday at Elyria High School.
After taking the first two sets, the Patriots battled back to win the third and had a late lead in the fourth.
But that’s where the mentality the coach talked about takes over.
“It’s something that’s not coachable,” Howe said. “They went out there and knew what they had to do, every timeout. They were like ‘we have to get quick side-outs, we have to get quick scoring.’ They played phenomenal.”
The Heralds had plenty to battle. If dealing with a low ceiling and a crowd from Open Door that greatly outnumbered theirs, they had to win a closeout match when all the momentum seemed to be on the other side of the net.
The Saint John players, though, said they were not about to be rattled.
“I wasn’t scared at all,” Gabbie Johnston said. “I knew we were going out there and do what we need to do.”
What they needed to do was figure out a way to slow down the Patriots front line, particularly Rachel Faber, who looked like the best hitter on the floor and was raining down spikes from the front center of the net.
But Giana DeCato, of the Heralds, said volleyball is a game of adjusting to what your opponent is doing and more importantly not doing.
“It’s a matter of reading the court and reading the players,” DeCato said. “You have to take advantage of what you can take advantage of. They swung out two times in a row or they swung into the net. You take advantage of what you can and learn the spots on the court where you can.”
After getting the third set, the Patriots jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the fourth.
DeCato ran off five consecutive serving points to get the Heralds back to within 12-11.
The Patriots regained momentum, going back up 20-16, but again the Heralds had no quit.
Two blocks at the net and a kill by Johnston sparked a 4-0 run to tie the set at 20.
Down 23-21, Emily Shaw had a block on Faber for a point,
then DeCato followed with a kill to tie it
at 23.
The Patriots went back up 25-24, but another block by Shaw tied it at 25.
It was tied again at 26, before Johnston had back-to-back kills to end it.
Shaw’s blocks in
the most crucial
moments just one example of the total team effort involved in the win.
“This was a complete team effort,” DeCato said. “We have two freshmen on the court. It doesn’t matter who you are, we have
come together as a team and we play so hard together.”
Seeing the official point to the ground indicating Johnston’s game ending hit
was in, was a feeling the player said she’ll never forget.
“It felt amazing,”
she said. “It was just unreal, I’m so proud
of my team. They played their hearts out.”
Johnston led the Heralds with 13 kills. MaryCate Ducro had 18 serving points.
Lizzie Ducro
recorded a team-best 25 assists and Eva Oyster contributed five blocks.
“They’re going to be the No. 1 seed and that will be a great challenge for us,” Howe said of Wellsville. “I wanted
another chance
against them with this team.
“They’re a phenomenal team, but we’ve been saying we want another chance against them.”
Johnston added, “I think this game prepares us well for regionals. We know what we need to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.