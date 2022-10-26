BROOKLYN — It took almost two hours for Saint John to earn a hard-fought victory over Cardinal during a Division IV district semifinal match Tuesday evening at Brooklyn High School.
The match lasted almost two hours with many long volleys on both sides of the court, before the Heralds finally prevailed 3-1.
Cardinal got off to an early lead in the first game with the largest advantage three points.
But the Heralds, who are the first seed in the Brooklyn sectional-district, turned things around and ground out a 27-25 victory.
Cardinal went to capture the second game 25-18, but Saint John closed out the Huskies with 25-23 and 25-17 win.
“I think we played a little tight, but Cardinal played a fantastic match,” Saint John coach Sarah Howe said after the marathon match.
Howe said she thought her squad got off to the slow start, but part of that was Cardinal’s ability to play a fast game.
The Huskies, as the seventh seed, competed in DIII last season.
“They are used to playing a little bit bigger and faster,” Howe said.
Cardinal had a string of hard serves that kept the Heralds on there heels early in the match.
The second game provided a difficult period for Saint John.
“We got a little sloppy in the second game,” Howe said.
After getting off to a 7-2 lead, Cardinal took control and earned an 18-11 lead before going on to win 25-18.
Howe said her team just “sat back” and Cardinal was aggressive.
Saint John woke up in the third game, moving out to a lead a lead of 19-15. Cardinal came back to tie the game at 23-23, before St. John eked out the two-point win.
The Heralds jumped out to a lead of 18-10 in the fourth game before Cardinal drew within five points at 22-17 .
Saint John, however, closed out the match with three straight points to clinch a spot in the Division IV district title match on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Brooklyn High School.
They will play the winner of Open Door Christian or Badger. That was the second district semifinal on Tuesday night.
Howe said she was proud of her team’s ability to clinch the victory.
She added an injury forced a younger player into the match.
“Stay out of the center’s way,” Howe said she told the young player who performed well.
Howe said the blend of three seniors who play regularly and younger players has made for a great team.
“Gabbie [Johnston] and Lizzie [Ducro], both sophomores, bring so much to the team,” Howe said.
Saint John returns to the district final for the first time since 2018 when Newbury edged the Heralds 15-25, 28-26, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13.
