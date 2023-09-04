Staff Report
Earning that first win in a particular sport can be challenging at times.
After two losses to open the season by a combined score 78-18, the Saint John Heralds looked to reverse the trend against Beachwood on Saturday at Spire Academy.
The Heralds did so, winning 38-24, to improve to 1-2 on the season.
“We are really happy for our kids,” Saint John coach Bob Dlwgosh said. “They deserve this for all the work they have been putting in.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Saint John jumped on the visitors with 20 points in the second.
Quarterback Vin Narducci had a big game with two rushing touchdowns and two more passing. He found Anthony Severino and Will Anderson on scoring strikes.
Heralds back Ryan Williams chipped in with a 65-yard TD run.
“The offense played their most complete game both running and passing,” Dlwgosh said. “The big guys in the trenches really stepped it up on both sides of the ball.”
Saint John goes for its second win on Saturday at Steubenville Catholic Central.
SPARTANS BOUNCE BACK
Conneaut rebounded from a 28-24 loss to Berlin Center Western Reserve on Aug. 26 to beat Independence 33-15.
Playing their first road game of the season, quarterback Max Gleason and Wyatt Payne combined for 357 yards rushing on 43 carries and three TDs.
Gleason ran for 235 yards and Payne added 122.
“Our players and coaches really did a good job of learning from last week’s loss,” Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran said. “I think because of it, we got a lot better in practice this past week, which showed on the field Friday night.”
Gleason also threw for 110 yards, including a 55-yarder to Ethan Osborne for a score.
Conneaut (2-1) goes to Chagrin Falls on Friday.
LAKERS BLANK MUSTANGS
Pymatuning Valley improved to 2-1 after a 30-0 win over Grand Valley.
Ryan Croston rushed for 85 yards and a sccore.
He also threw for 30 yards and one TD.
Ty Vickery gained 127 yards on 19 attempts with three TDS, which included two rushing and one receiving.
On defense, Bryce Brown recorded an interception.
“It was a good team win for us,” Lakers coach Neal Croston said. “I thought our offensive and defensive lines controlled the line of scrimmage for us.
“Guys like Jon Finello, Landon Paul and Jaron Nowakowski were relentless upfront all game.”
PV goes to 3-0 Rootstown on Friday night.
WARRIORS ROLL TO 3RD WIN
Edgewood didn’t reach the 50-point mark like the previous two games.
But the Warriors posted a 48-18 win over Harvey.
Zach Hull and Jacob Ernst tallied two TDs each, while Ben Schwartfigure, Anthony Hunt and Tony Hall contributed one apiece.
“We are extremely conditioned and knew that our conditioning and quality depth would allow us to pull away from them at some point,” Edgewood coach Olajuwon Cooper said. “We are doing a great job of taking the ball away on defense and getting back to our offense.
“Our offense is doing a great job and capitalizing on turnovers. We are executing at a high level in all three phases of the game.”
Against Harvey, Hall went 20 of 32 for 377 yards with six TDs and one interception in passing.
Hunt hauled in seven receptions for 139 yards and one score, Ernst checked in with five catches for 104 yards and two TDs and Hull added four receptions for 83 yards and two TDS.
Edgewood plays at Hawken on Friday night.
