Staff Report
Saint John was awarded a 1-0 forfeit win against Akron Springfield in its Week 2 football game.
An email from the Ohio High School Association states:
“Saint John will receive a win and will be reflected in the Harbin Ratings. The details of the Bylaw violation will be reflected in the minutes of the next Board of Directors meeting [on Sept. 30].”
Springfield had originally won the game 20-0 on Aug. 26.
The Heralds improved to 2-1 on the season.
“I received an email from the Springfield AD [Tuesday morning], letting me know they used an ineligible player in our game and it would result in a forfeit win for Saint John,” Saint John Athletic Director Nick Iarocci said. “Very unfortunate situation for Springfield.
“I thanked him for letting us know and wished them the best of luck the rest of the season.”
Coupled with a 40-6 victory over Sebring on Friday, the Heralds take a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s home game vs. Northeastern Athletic Conference opponent Windham.
“Obviously, not the way we would want to get a win, but we’ll take it,” Saint John coach Bob Dlwgosh said. “It’s behind us.
“Right now, we are focused on getting ready to play a good Windham team on Saturday, and we’re excited to start conference play.”
According to joeeitel.com, the Heralds are ranked 11th in Division II, Region 25 in the unofficial rankings.
The first official OHSAA rankings is due out after Week 4 on Sept. 13.
