When it comes to baseball, Terry Hejduk’s message to his team is not just simple, but uplifting as well.
“Stay positive and have fun,” the new Geneva coach said on his way to practice Monday afternoon. “Baseball is a game of peaks and valleys. You hope the valleys are low and the peaks are high, but things can turn in a moment in any direction.
“If you make an error, those things are going to happen. Let it go, drop it, move onto the next play. That’s something we talk daily about here and the kids are really buying into it.”
Hejduk hopes the weather can turn in a better direction after the Eagles, who finished 10-8 overall, 6-5 in the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division last season, and Lakeside were rained out in what was supposed to be their season opener Monday afternoon. The two teams will try to play again today.
For Hejduk, it seems he’s been around sports and specifically baseball his entire life, but this will be his first year coaching a varsity team.
The former Grand Valley Athletic Director coached the Mustangs softball team previously and more recently was hitting coach under Matt Brumit for the GV baseball program. Hejduk has also spent a number of years working with youth baseball teams.
With his oldest son, Hagan now playing at Lake Erie College and his youngest child, Turner, in fifth grade, now was the perfect opportunity to return to his alma mater and bring what he learned in Orwell north to Geneva.
“I love being around the kids and I love coaching,” he said. “I’m glad to be getting a chance to be a varsity baseball coach. Going from Grand Valley to Geneva, my wife was a Geneva grad and I’m a Geneva grad, so it was a natural fit.”
In his time with the Mustangs, Hejduk said he picked up on many positive coaching attributes, but there was one in particular that stood out.
“Coach Brumit did a million good things,” Hejduk said. “But one of the best things was he was a very good players coach. He listened to the guys, he
let them have influence. A lot of those skills, I’m bringing with me.”
He will also be looking to have baseball fundamentals absorbed into his players.
In an age where teenagers know all about snapchat and TikTok, but can’t explain the infield fly rule, or the importance of not making the third out at third base, Hejduk said he will stress all the important nuances of the game.
“Stealing third base with two outs is probably not a good idea,” Hejduk said of his emphasis on baseball IQ. “That’s one huge thing about me being a youth coach, teaching fundamentals.
“I teach my high school guys the same thing I teach my 10, 11, and 12 year olds. You have to teach fundamentals.”
Fundamentals can be taught, but what can’t be taught is talent, and Geneva has plenty
of that for the new coach. Eight of the nine starters taking the diamond this spring played high travel ball last summer.
Junior Hewitt Wilt had off a great year last season. He batted around .400, and recorded three pitching wins.
“He is 100 percent a college player,” Hejduk said. “He’s hands down our leader, he’s phenomenal.”
Wilt will lead the team with the bat and in the field. Junior Shea Arkenberg has what the coach said has an “unbelievable live arm.”
He refers to his brother, junior Kean Arkenburg as a “swiss army knife.”
“This kid can play any position, he slows the game down in his head,” Hejduk said.
There’s junior
Curtis Maier, a homeschool student that is the only person the coach has met that works harder than he does.
“I think he waits in the parking lot for me to leave, so he can be the last one,” Hejduk said with a laugh. “He’s just a hard working son of a gun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.