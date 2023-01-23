SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A dunk by senior Jamil Haynes in the third quarter proved to be the spark that ignited the Lakeside Dragons in a 67-47 home win over the Conneaut Spartans in an Ashtabula County matchup.
Lakeside scored the game’s first five points, but Spartans guard Chance Loomis had two consecutive steals that led to breakaway layups.
Loomis scored eight of his team-leading 18 points in the quarter to help give Conneaut a 13-12 advantage.
The Spartans had a 16-14 lead early in the second quarter before Haynes scored on a foul and converted the free throw to put the Dragons up 17-16.
Lakeside built a 24-19 lead, but the Spartans scored the next six points including Loomis hitting a 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining before halftime to make it 25-24.
The Dragons (4-11) scored the final basket of the half for a 26-25 lead room.
Conneaut (4-9) got into some foul trouble early when senior forward Nathan Koston picked up his fourth foul with 7:25 remaining in the third quarter and that forced the Spartans to go with a smaller lineup.
Haynes, who finished with eight points, slammed in a contested dunk with 6:30 left in the third quarter as part of an 11-0 run to start the second half and give Lakeside a 12-point lead at 37-25.
“The dunk was obviously the catalyst that moved things forward, from that moment on things went in our favor,” said Lakeside coach Matt Newsome. “That’s the best in-game high school dunk that I’ve seen in person. Absolutely phenomenal and changed everything. We’ve seen a lot of fun ones. That one, specifically, it changed things, not only was it a fantastic dunk but from that moment on the energy in the building was electric.”
“The Dragons continued to roll in the third quarter outscoring the Spartans 24-8 in the period and led 50-33 heading into the fourth quarter. Conneaut would get no closer than 15 points down for the remainder of the game.
Senior guard DaSjaun Williams scored 19 points for Lakeside including 17 points in the second half swishing two three-pointers from the top of the key and converting several drives with layups.
“After my teammate, Jamil Haynes, got that dunk it really changed momentum for everybody and got everybody going, so I just built off that energy and kept moving,” Williams said. “I was able to get by my defenders and get easy layups, I was having more fun, and I wasn’t being in my head.”
Senior Kam Crockett had 12 points for the Dragons and Jimmy Timonere added 10 points.
Senior forward Gavin Hedrick added 12 points and six rebounds for Conneaut.
“The first four minutes of the second half were the whole ball game, we couldn’t respond after that,” said Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka. “If you’re going to make a good comeback in basketball you have to play defense and our defense let us down the whole second half. We needed to recover and didn’t bounce back and we need to get better.”
The Dragons shot 23-for-56 (41.07%) from the field, while the Spartans made 17 of 40 shots.
But Lakeside held a decisive rebounding edge, out-rebounding the Spartans 32-20, which proved to be pivotal, especially in the second half. Junior Alex DiSalvatore had 11 rebounds for Lakeside.
“Our defensive rebounding effort wasn’t good enough today,” Tallbacka said. “We needed to play better all around. Little things count and added up there in the second half.”
Next up: Lakeside hosts West Geauga on Friday, Conneaut hosts Erie First Christian on Wednesday.
