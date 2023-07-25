AKRON — The amazing success of Conneaut area Soap Box Derby racers continued this weekend as Cayson Hayes, 15, won the Rally Masters Championship.
Hayes, his brother, Thayne, 20, and Edgewood High School graduate Jenna Wolfe, also 20, all finished in the top six at the highest division of the competition on Saturday.
Cayson Hayes and Wolfe ended up in the same heat with the championship on the line. Hayes won and Wolf finished third.
An estimated 50 rally class competitors all aimed to come up with the trophy, but the three Conneaut area racers accomplished the mission.
Wolfe and Thayne Hayes have been competing for more than a decade, but aged out after this year.
Thayne Hayes raced against his younger brother in the semifinals. He said they have raced against each other over the years.
“I’ve always won, but he got the best of me [Saturday],” he said.
Wolfe, an upcoming junior studying neuroscience at The Ohio State University, has been competing in Akron for 13 years.
“It was pretty amazing to be racing with Conneaut [competitors],” she said.
Travis Hayes, the boys father, won a trip to Akron in 1991 by winning the Conneaut race.
“This makes 38 years we have been involved,” he said. “The goal is to get to the top nine and everything after that is gravy.”
He said the family looked at the brackets and realized the boys might be racing each other before the finals.
Rally competitors qualified for the Soap Box Derby races through a point system with racers securing points throughout the year. The Hayes brothers and Wolfe all qualified through the masters point system.
Travis Hayes said the family goes to about 20 competitions a year, and there are four races at each one.
The Conneaut tradition of winning at Akron started with Tim Scrofano taking first in the 1996 Masters Championship. He ended up as a guest on the David Letterman Show.
Seven years later, Alexis Rhodes won the Rally Masters Championship in 2003 and Cayson Hayes made it three champions on Saturday. He has five more years of eligibility to attempt to grab another title.
The college-age competitors said there are life lessons learned competing in the soap box derby.
“Exciting and sad at the same time,” Thayne Hayes said of his last trip down the hill at Akron.
Thayne Hayes said he has made a lot of friends competing in the Soap Box Derby and the family has spent a lot of money on equipment and traveling over the years.
“The friends is a big thing,” he said.
Thayne Hayes said it is time to move on as he enters his junior year at John Carroll University where he is studying sports management.
Cayson Hayes said he understood the magnitude of the competition in Akron a little more this year.
Wolfe said the racing experience “brought her out of her shell.”
She said the racing experience also taught her to be humble.
Khloe DeFazio, of Kingsville Township, finished third in the super stock division rounding out the impressive performance of area racers.
"To start off, I was so excited to be able to attend this event," she said. "It was such a great experience to meet a bunch of new people and to be able to compete with people from around the world.
"Overall the week was amazing and it was a memory I will never forget and I am truly thankful for all the people who helped and supported me."
