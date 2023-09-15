CONNEAUT — The Hawken Hawks used a powerful offensive attack, led by junior running back Jordan Johnson, for a 40-21 win on the road against Conneaut Thursday night at Joslin Field at Ricaurte Stadium.
Johnson rushed for 228 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns rushing and hauled in a 25-yard receiving touchdown for the Hawks.
“I thought we did a great job in the first half just containing him. We saw him on film, and we knew he was the real deal, and they are a great team,” said Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran. “I think eventually we just got worn out and that’s kudos to them.”
With the win, Hawken improved to 4-1, while Conneaut dropped to 3-2 on the season.
“I was really proud of how my guys played, especially giving everything they got,” Dobran said. “Up front, they are the best team we’ve seen so far.”
Conneaut was led by senior quarterback Max Gleason with 17 carries for 96 yards rushing and running back Wyatt Payne added 86 yards on 19 carries.
Gleason was 6-for-12 for 78 yards passing and two interceptions. Senior Bryce Spurlin was 2-for-5 passing for 71 yards and one interception for the Spartans.
Conneaut rushed for 183 yards on 37 carries ,while the Hawks had 38 carries and 286 yards rushing. The Spartans had 332 total yards of offense while Hawken had 425 total yards.
Dobran said his team had a lot of positives from the game and that’s what he’s going to focus on during the week ahead.
“I liked the way our guys — when we were on offense — we kept battling back,” Dobran said. “We did of lot more passing than we normally do. Some of that was really good, but you’re going to get the turnovers because we don’t do it that often.
“I was proud of the little bit of passing we did. I was proud of our offensive line being able to move the ball and Wyatt was able to do well.”
Hawken scored first on a 41-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Donovan Moorhead to sophomore wide receiver Tommy Wright. The extra point by junior kicker Julian Javoris gave the Hawks a 7-0 lead with 7:29 in the first quarter.
Moorhead finished the game 8-for-11 for 139 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Payne got the Spartans on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run up the middle with 1:15 in the first quarter. The touchdown was set up by a 14-yard carry by Payne on the play before the touchdown. Spurlin’s extra point kick tied it at 7-7 with 1:15 left in the first quarter.
The Hawks regained their lead on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Moorhead to wide-open freshman receiver Charlie Mallett. The extra point by Javoris made it 14-7 with 7:43 left in the second quarter.
Conneaut tied it back up when Gleason scored on a 7-yard touchdown run and the extra point by Spurlin made it 14-14 with 6:29 left in the second quarter.
Hawken’s senior running back Paxon Laschinger scored on a 3-yard run and the extra point by Javoris gave the Hawks a 21-14 lead with 3:30 left before halftime
Conneaut had a chance to potentially tie it back up right before halftime with the ball on the Hawks 7-yard line with 9 seconds left. However, Hawken’s defense held and sacked Gleason and the Spartans couldn’t run another play with no timeouts left as the clock expired.
Johnson got Hawken in the end zone again as he scored on a 56-yard touchdown run and the extra point by Javoris gave the Hawks a 28-14 lead with 6:03 left in the third quarter.
Johnson scored on the Hawks next possession on a 25-yard reception from Moorhead. The extra point by Javoris was no good, but Hawken built its lead to 34-14 with 9:44 left to play.
Johnson scoreD his third touchdown of the night on a 23-yard run into the right corner to make it 40-14 with 6:18 left.
The extra point was unsuccessful after a botched snap.
The Spartans concluded their scoring when Payne crossed the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown run for Conneaut with 4:39 left. The extra point by Spurlin cut it to a 40-21 lead for Hawken.
Conneaut plays at Jefferson next Friday.
