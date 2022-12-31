HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Edgewood boys basketball team fought back from numerous deficits on Friday night, but could not overcome missed free throws and a substantial rebounding deficit in a 67-63 loss to Hawken.
“We missed all those free throws. You can’t miss 12 free throws, and some of them were the front end of one on ones,” said Edgewood coach John Bowler.
The Warriors were playing the second of back-to-back games at SPIRE Institute after water damage at Edgewood High School occurred early in the week.
“They had way too many rebounds. We have to box out,” Bowler said.
Hawken got off to a 21-12 first-quarter lead and added to that margin with a 14-point second quarter for a 35-24 halftime lead.
The two games at SPIRE Institute added to three practices at the facility didn’t make the Warriors feel at home.
“It is fun to be here, but it is a real distraction,” Bowler said of all that happened this week.”It is like a neutral-site game for both teams.”
Hawken coach Josh Nugent was happy to win a close game after losing a similar game Thursday to Elyria Catholic.
“We had a similar game last night that went the other way,” Nugent said.
He said he was excited to have the opportunity to turn the experience around 24 hours later.
“We are young and we are learning,” he said.
Nugent said Danny Grajzl was a dominant force in many aspects of the game. He said his defense was disruptive for the other team and he was “getting into spots” where he could score and rebound.
David Dettelbach, a 6-foot-5 junior, has been a big part of the Hawken’s team growth.
“David Dettelbach battles every night. He plays a lot of minutes for us,” Nugent said. “He is tough to take out of the game. ... He is a rebounder, attacks the rim.”
Nugent said he asked his team to concentrate on offensive rebounds after losing 20 on Thursday evening.
He said Edgewood is a really good team.
“They believe in what they do. ... They really expect to win games,” Nugent said.
Hawken improved to 6-3 after the Chagrin Valley Conference crossover game and Edgewood dropped to 7-3.
Nugent said he was glad to see Taj Caver ice the game in the last minute with two foul shots after he scored 32 against Elyria Catholic and Hawken came up short.
Zack Vencill led the Warriors with 18 points and Jacob Ernst and Anthony-Vincenzo Hunt each scored 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.