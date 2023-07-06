By SAM MAURER
Geneva High School has a new face this year. Emily Harriman will be the girls basketball coach this season.
She graduated from Geneva High School in 2018 and attended Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania. Harriman was a dual sport athlete at Thiel playing both basketball and soccer during her four years.
She graduated in May of 2022 and was soon hired at Cork Elementary School as an intervention tutor this past school year. Harriman coached the eighth grade girls team this past season.
She values her experience last year as it helped her love basketball in a whole new way.
“I actually just kind of fell in love with basketball in a different way this time,” Harriman said, “which was really cool and just opened me up to some new things which was awesome.”
This upcoming year, Harriman will be teaching kindergarten for Geneva and with that she was offered the job to coach the girls varsity basketball team.
This has been a dream come true as she grew up in Geneva and has always dreamed of getting a chance to give back to the community that raised her.
A very important part of that community were her coaches along the way. While she is excited to be coaching, Harriman is thankful for her experience as a player for Geneva High School and her coach at the time, Nancy Barbo.
Barbo was Geneva’s head coach for 22 years and resigned in 2018 with 341 career wins.
“I got to play for Nancy Barbo when I was in high school and she’s just a legend,” Harriman said. “I just learned so much for her, just the coach she was and the culture and the tradition that she brought to Geneva basketball is something that I want to continue.”
As for the team that Harriman will be coaching, she is excited to lead this group of girls. She believes that they are super talented and will make things a little easier for her.
Harriman wants her team to have fun and hopes they can bring their love and passion into the game.
Most of all she wants the girls to enjoy it.
“I think so many times athletes nowadays get away from the fun of it and I want them to enjoy playing the game again,” Harriman said.
She hopes to get the community involved, she wants to have youth camps and clinics and support the younger players.
Harriman is thankful for the opportunity as it gives her a chance to pour back into her community.
“I just think being from here just has a special place in my heart and I just feel so blessed and thankful that I can now impact others in this community and just help make basketball something fun,” she said.
She is excited to help Geneva basketball continue to grow and keep that legacy going. Harriman will be able to do that with the help of her fellow coaches on staff.
Harriman will be coaching with her best friend and roommate in college, Abby Triskett. Jeff Richmond will also be helping out and Harriman is thankful for him as he will serve as a mentor for her.
She is also thankful for the support that Barbo has given her, along with the spot the program is in thanks to Mike Hassett who has coached the team since 2018.
“I feel awesome with the people around me and I’m excited to get started,” Harriman said.
