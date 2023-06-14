For Matthew Williams and his family, golf is more than just a game.
Williams was introduced to the game of golf by his father, Edward Williams and his grandfather, Bob Williams, at the age of 5.
Bob Williams built and owned Hickory Grove Golf Course in Jefferson.
A young Matthew spent time day in and day out on the course with his father.
“I’d go out on Sundays with my dad when he would go ahead and play with his group of friends and he would drop a ball down and say ‘I’ll meet you at the green’ and I would hit the ball down the fairway as a little boy,” Williams said.
As Williams grew up, golf continued to be a part of his life as he competed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association District Tournament as a junior at Harbor High School in 1997 as well as earning three first team all Northeast Conference honors from his sophomore to his senior years.
Williams, who is now the business development manager for Rabe Environmental Systems in Erie, Pennsylvania, is a member of Whispering Woods Golf Club in Erie, but he often returns to his hometown of Ashtabula to play golf.
Recently, he returned to play in a league that the Crows Nest in Ashtabula puts on. The foursome included Williams, his dad, Ed; his uncle, Joe Foglio, and one of his best friends, Larry Laurello, at Village Green Golf Course in North Kingsville.
When they approached the 15th hole, which is 165 yards to the pin, Williams took out his 8 iron in hopes to put the ball near or short of the pin to avoid going over the green and having a short side chip down hill to try and make par. Then, he took his shot.
“I hit it very flush and the ball took one hop right into the hole,” Williams said, “We saw the ball hop and then disappear, I knew it went in and everyone else said ‘It’s in! It’s in! It’s in!”
Williams had hit a hole-in-on surrounded by friends and family.
Williams remembers his father’s facial expression more than anything, which meant the most to him.
Williams is thankful that he was able to share the experience with the people he did.
“I couldn’t have asked for three better guys to share that experience with,” he said.
Golf has been in the Williams family for a long time and it was only fitting that father and son were able to experience this moment together.
For Williams, he is especially thankful for the game of golf and how it has connected the family. Evan so much that he is continuing the tradition with his own daughter, Luciana.
“Matt is keeping the tradition of an early introduction to golf by teaching and golfing with his 5-year old daughter, Luciana, who has her own set of golf clubs and loves the sport,” said Janis Foglio Williams, who is Williams’ mother.
Williams has even started doing the same thing his father did for him for his daughter. He will drop the ball on the fairway and she will hit it all the way down the fairway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.