Staff Report
Frank Hall was approved unanimously as Grand Valley’s next Athletic Director during a regular school board meeting on Monday night.
Hall, a Harbor graduate, takes over for Frank Shreve, who decided to leave the school adminstration business in December.
“I’m just excited to be part of Grand Valley,” Hall said. “I’m looking forward to working with our student-athletes.”
Hall had been working as a student mentor through the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center.
“I feel real good that he was available for us in the middle of the year,” GV Superintendent William Nye said. “He has taken a liking to Grand Valley, and is dedicated to making the teams and athletes better.”
Hall was inducted into the Ashtabula County Touchdown Club during its annual Hall of Fame banquet and ceremony last month.
Hall also spent five years as an assistant football coach at Edgewood. He went on a job search that landed him in Chardon as an educational aide and assistant football coach in 2009.
Hall’s biggest job was as study hall monitor.
He left Chardon to become head football coach at Lakeside in 2013.
Hall coached the Dragons until 2018 and returned to Chardon in 2019.
He met his wife, Ashley, and the two married in 2006.
The couple has eight children — Christian, Mark, Shawn, Marina, Amir, McKenzie , Jaret and Maddie.
Hall has dedicated his life to serving others, including taking a stand against violence in schools.
“The opportunity presented itself,” Hall said of the GV opening. “It’s great opportunity for me. I’m humbled the board and superintdent gave me this opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.