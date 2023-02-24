Staff Report
Izzy Hanek and Nathan Reigle finished their high school swim seasons on Friday in the Division II state tournament at the CT Branin Natatorium in Canton.
Hanek, a Jefferson senior, competed in the finals of the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
She claimed fifth in the 50 free in a time of 23.70, which bettered her 23.89 preliminary mark.
Grandview Heights sophomore Carrie Furbee won the event in a time of 23.06.
Hanek closed out her high school career in the 100 backstroke, finishing 11th in a time of 58.85.
“I am super proud of what Izzy has accomplished this year,” Falcons coach Steve Hanek said. “She has busted her tail from last year’s state meet with goals.”
Hanek said this year’s state meet was far from a disappointment.
“We came in seeded eighth in the free and 13th in the back,” he said. “She moved up the ranks in both events, collecting a couple of personal records along the way. Very pleased with the results.”
Izzy is planning on attending Edinboro University for school and to swim starting next season.
Reigle, a Geneva sophomore, participated in the 200
and 100 freestyle events.
Reigle took eighth in the 200 free in a time of 1:44.17. That was better than his 1:44.28 preliminary time.
“It blew my expectations,” Reigle said of his first state experience. “I am happy to represent my school. I can’t wait to get back to training to come back bigger and better next year.”
Dover senior Lucas Lane won the event in 1:36.81.
Reigle also checked in at 48.22 in the 100 free for 14th.
“We are so proud of him,” Eagles coach Julie Mirabell said of Reigle. “He has shown tremendous growth this year. The first trip here [the state tournament] was a great next step in his swimming career.
“Making the podium was a huge accomplishment for his sophomore year.”
Lane also finished first in the 100 free in 45.12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Geneva saw its season end with an 81-54 loss to Alliance in a Division II sectional title game on Friday night at Alliance.
The Eagles closed the campaign at 9-15.
The hosts kept expanding on a 25-15 first-quarter lead.
Luke Smith paced Geneva with 15 points, while Hayden Diemer chipped in with 13.
“We hung around for about a half or so,” Eagles coach Eric Bowser said. “They pulled
away in the second.
We had a real tough time dealing with their size.”
K’vaughn Davis had a game-high 29 points to lead Alliance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.