Asked about swimming in the state meet, Izzy Hanek said she feels like she has more emotions than there are swim strokes.
Yes, there’s the pressure of wanting to hit the podium and finish her high school career strong. And yes, the Jefferson senior knows there will be some tear-jerking moments as she will say goodbye to friends that she’s met and seen each of the three years in Canton.
But, neither of those emotions are going to outweigh the enthusiasm Hanek anticipates today and Friday.
“I am just so excited,” she said. “It’s going to be so much fun. It will be a little sentimental. I’ll probably cry, knowing me. But, besides that, I’m excited.”
It will be Hanek’s third trip to the state meet, which begins at the CT Branin Natatorium in Canton tonight. Hanek will compete in the Division II 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle events.
A year ago, Hanek competed in the 50 and 100 freestyle events, as she was preparing her resume for potential college swim programs. The backstroke event is the one she’s more comfortable in.
Hanek will enter the 50 with a seed time of 23.95, which is eighth best out of 32 swimmers in the event, and nearly a half a second faster than the 24.34 she posted in the 50 a year ago. Hanek's backstroke seed time is 59.02, good for 13th fastest.
A year ago, she was tied for the alternate spot in the 100 freestyle. In a swim-off, Hanek posted a time of 53.4, which would have been good for 12th best in the state.
“It’s such a shock knowing you can swim with the top 24 swimmers in the state, it’s just crazy,” Hanek said a year ago.
This year, though, it will not be a shock as much as an expectation.
“I definitely want to get on the podium in either of my events, if not both,” Hanek said. “Both my events could use some improvement [from her district times], so the possibility is definitely there and it’s very exciting.”
Steve Hanek, her father and Jefferson's swim coach, couldn’t have agreed more.
“She’s in a really good place right now and I’m expecting her to have a really good meet," the coach said. “She had a good showing at sectionals ... made a couple of little small mistakes on her backstroke, but it didn’t really cost her a whole lot. We’ll clean that up and she’ll have another great 50 free and we’ll see where the cards fall.”
Where the cards fall is what both Haneks know they cannot control. Both know it’s her senior year and last shot at reaching the podium. Both know all the time and effort that has gone into the last four years.
The pressure is there, but there is also a lot to celebrate.
Hanek advancing to state the state meet shows all five county programs what is realistic. She’s also on her way to Edinboro to swim at the college level next year, passing over several Division I college offers to be closer to her family.
“I definitely feel pressure in that I want to do well, not just for myself, but for my parents and my school,” she said. “But, at the same time, there is less pressure because I’m like all that’s left to do is have fun.”
Hanek can also enjoy the meet with a few familiar faces. Geneva’s Nathan Reigle and Edgewood’s Tyler Hill, both sophomores, will also compete in the Division II boys state meet. Reigle is slated to compete in the 100 and 200 freestyle and Hill in the 500 freestyle.
Reigle's seed time of 1:43.69 in the 200 free ranks eighth and his 100 seed time of 47.72 ranks 12th.
“It’s so exciting,” Hanek said. “I’ve known Nathan for two years and Tyler for about a year. We swim together on our club team and it’s going to be nice to see people you know.
Asked what Hanek’s advice would be for them, there was no hesitation.
“Have fun,” she said. “Even if you don’t have your best time or go as far as you wanted to go, have fun.”
