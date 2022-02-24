CANTON — The margins of victory, and defeat, are very small in the sport of swimming.
Jefferson’s Izzy Hanek found that out on Thursday evening, missing a spot in the 100-yard freestyle finals by .02 of a second during the state tournament at the C.T. Branin Natatorium.
Hanek competed in the 50 and 100 freestyle preliminaries.
“It’s a little bit upsetting, but I am proud of myself making it here,” she said after swimming a 54.26 in the 100 freestyle, which tied her for 17th place.
This was Hanek’s second trip to the state swim meet and it was not quite as difficult as the first time in 2021.
“It is a lot less stressful,” she said.
In the 50 freestyle Hanek swam 24.34 on Thursday, coming up well short of making the finals but turned it around quickly.
Hanek qualified for the state meet last year in the backstroke, but team Hanek, which includes Izzy’s father, Steve who coaches the Falcons, decided to go for the freestyle events this year to show her ability to swim a variety of events.
Hanek said her favorite event is the 50 freestyle. She said adrenaline plays a bigger role in event than the other events.
“I definitely know I have to start lifting more,” Hanek said. She said to move up to the finals she will have to do more outside the pool to get to the next level.
Steve Hanek was happy with his daughter’s performance.
“It was her second best time,” he said. “You can’t be disappointed with the swim ... We will just regroup next year and make it happen,” he said.
The proud father said his swimming career ended when he was 11 years old and began focusing on basketball. He eventually became a star for St. John and made the Ashtabula County Basketball Hall of Fame.
Hanek said he has learned a lot from Izzy Hanek’s club swim teach Matt Parris. He added Parris coaches Chardon High School and the Great Wave club team.
The father-daughter, coach-swimmer relationship can be a challenge, but the two have worked it out and have another year to fine tune.
“It is awesome but it is also hard ... I’m harder on her than the rest of the team,” Steve Hanek said.
Izzy Hanek hopes to swim in college at the NCAA Division I level. She has picked two schools to start looking at, and Steve said she hopes to become a marine biologist.
The Thursday evening preliminaries were held to eliminate eight competitors for today’s finals.
