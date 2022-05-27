Staff Report
Pymatuning Valley and Grand Valley athletes challenged for Division III state track and field spots on Friday.
The Lakers and Mustangs competed at the Massillon Perry site, but were shut out of the state tournament.
Finals were contested in all the running events, except the 4X800 relays, plus the boys shot put and high jump and girls pole vault, long jump and discus.
The top four in
each event advanced for the state tournament next weekend
at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
GV’s Maggie Waldo finished seventh
in the pole vault
at 8-6.
“Maggie did a great job this season and gave it her all [tonight],” Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher said. “Unfortunaely, she came up short.
“I am very proud of her and all that she accomplished this year.”
Fort Frye’s Kyndal Buchanon earned fourth, and a state spot with a 9-4.
Two county athletes competed in the long jump.
Waldo took 11th at 15-4.25, while PV’s Jolene Sharpe checked in 15th with a leap 15-1.50.
Independence’s Casey Adams snared the fourth — and last qualifying spot — at 16-5.25.
PV’s Ellie Struna posted seventh in the discus with a best mark of 109-7.
“She’s a testament to what hard work will do ... so proud of her efforts,” Lakers coach Ryan Shontz said. “Her impact on our program will be felt for years and years with what she’s shown our other girls.”
Springfield’s Haleigh McCalla picked up fourth at 113-1 to advance.
Struna, a senior, also notched seventh in the shot put on Wednesday.
“I’m happy with where I finished, but was hoping for better,” Struna said. “I’m sad my season has come to an end. A big thanks is due to all of my coaches.”
