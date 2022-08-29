Staff Report
COLUMBUS — Dr. Bill Nye, Superintendent of Grand Valley Local Schools, will serve as president of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors when the board gathers in Columbus for its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year this week. This is Nye’s second year of a three-year term on the board.
“I was elected by other board members throughout the state,” he said.
Nye is the Class A representative in the Northeast District.
The NEDAB assists the OHSAA with organizing and conducting interscholastic athletic tournaments throughout Northeast Ohio.
The NEDAB consists of nine elected members. Members are classified as AAA, AA, and A.
In addition, an ethnic minority, a female, and a seventh and eighth grade representative are also elected.
Among Nye’s duties is participating on the finance/policy and tournament assignment committees.
“We are like the school board oversight for the OHSAA Administration office,” he said.
Nye graduated from GV Local Schools where he played football, wrestled and baseball.
He was a state wrestling champion and received a scholarship to attend West Virginia University where he obtained a bachelor of science in animal and veterinary science and a master of science in agricultural microbiology and plant pathology.
Nye continued his education and obtained a master of science in educational administration from Youngstown State University, where he is currently authoring a dissertation for a Doctorate of Educational Leadership.
During his professional career, Nye coached football for 15 years, wrestling for eight, and track for eight. He also officiated wrestling for 15 years, working 13 sectionals, 13 districts, and two state tournaments.
Nye and his wife, Leah, reside on a large family farm in Hartsgrove Township, the school district that Nye currently serves.
They have four children who have all moved on to careers in technology, medicine and business. Nye’s hobbies include agriculture, high school athletics, outdoor recreation and home improvements. The OHSAA is the governing body of high school and junior high sports in Ohio.
It is a voluntary, non-profit organization that governs 818 high schools and 747 middle schools, which includes approximately 400,000 student-athletes.
