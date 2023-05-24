Staff Report
The first step to determining who will compete in the state track and field tournament took place on Wednesday night.
The Geneva boys and Madison were at the Division I Fitch site, while Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley’s boys competed at the D-III Norwayne site.
Boys pole vault, long jump and discus and girls shot put and high jump finals were Wednesday night. The 4X800 relay was also a final.
Running preliminaries were also contested.
The remaining field events and running finals are scheduled for Friday.
The top four in each event qualify for the state tournament June 2 and 3 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
DIVISION III
A pair of Mustangs qualified to the state tournament on Wednesday night.
“We’re proud of everyone that competed today, moving on or not,” GV boys coach Anthony Cardaman said. “We’re real proud of Bobby [Rogers] and Dylan [Hivick]. They competed well today.
“We’re excited to see what they can do next week. It’s exciting to have two state qualifiers. It’s a big deal for the program, and we’re excited to get back down there.”
Hivick, a senior, tied for third in the pole vault at 11-6. Loudonville freshman Braden Carr also posted an 11-6.
Fairport Harbor senior Zane Malkamaki notched first place with an effort of 12-4.
Also in the pole vault, GV’s Charlie Clason recorded eighth at 10-6.
PV’s Brandon Teeter checked in 10th at 10-6.
Meanwhile, in the long jump, Rogers finished fourth. The junior registered a best of 19-8.50 on his sixth attempt.
Cuyahoga Heights sophomore Nicholas Armbrust claimed fifth with a best of 19-6.25.
Lake Ridge Academy sophomore Daniel Ambar won with a 20-8.75.
Nathan Boiarski, Rogers’ teammate, claimed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 19-5.25.
In the running prelims, neither the GV 4X100 relay or the PV 4X200 relay qualified to the finals.
DIVISION I
Geneva senior Connor Boland qualified to the running finals in the 100, 200 and 400.
He ran a 48.45 400 prelim, which is the fastest time entering the finals.
Boland is ranked second in the 200 with a 22.51, after Mayfield’s Nick Biega’s 22.45.
Boland is third in the 100 after running a 11.15 in the prelims. Warren G. Harding junior JaVontae Jones posted an 11.07 and Biega checked in at 11.09.
Geneva’s boys 4X200 and 4X400 relay teams didn’t qualify for the finals.
Madison’s Ryan Radkowski and Bryce Brock participated in the discus finals. Brock finished 10th with a best of 135-2, while Radkowski checked in 12th at 132-11.
Riverside’s Brett Stephens picked up the last state-qualifying spot with a 155-9.
Madison’s Taylor Hennessey ran prelim races in the 400 and as part of the 4X400 relay team.
The senior just missed out qualifying in the 400, finishing ninth in a time of 1:00.88. Massillon Jackson sophomore Kaylee Lusk snared the eighth — and last — qualifying spot in 1:00.03.
The Blue Streaks’ 4X400 relay team didn’t reach Friday’s finals.
D-II competition starts tonight.
Conneaut, Edgewood, Jefferson and Pymatuning Valley girls are participating at Fitch site, while Geneva’s girls are at Lexington.
