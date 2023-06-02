COLUMBUS — Grand Valley state track and field participants Robert Rogers and Dylan Hivick did not meet their goal of making the medal stand, but experienced something they will remember for a life time.
Rogers competed in the Division III high jump and long jump, and Hivick the pole vault on Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
Rogers cleared 5-10, but came up short at 6-0 to finish 18th. In the long jump, his best leap was 20-2.25, which was about two inches short of his all time best, and placed 15th.
Hivick cleared the opening height of 11-6, but was unable to get 12-6, which would have given him the GV school record. He ended up tied for 18th.
He had to go up a full foot which is not what happens at a normal track meet.
Both athletes also had to absorb the atmosphere that included hundreds of people screaming in the stands.
Rogers, a junior, has been dealing with tendinitis in his knee since the beginning of the season, but said it was a great experience and he intends to come back to Columbus next year.
Mustangs pole vault coach Mark Clason said Hivick should be proud of his accomplishment, having only competed in two competitions last year before completing a whole season this year.
Hivick said he tried a new pole, and didn’t get the results he hoped, but enjoyed the experience.
GV boys coach Anthony Cardaman said it was his first time at the state meet, and he was warned it would be an overwhelming experience.
He said those who reached out to him weren’t wrong.
“It was the best experience,” Rogers said. “The athletes are just crazy.”
He said it was neat to talk to the other competitors and become friends.
Cardaman said he thought Rogers and Hivick recovered from their jitters and put their best feet forward.
“Our boys got in the pits and their job,” he said.
Mustangs head girls coach Kurtis Fisher said the the duo did a great job and set the program up well for the future.
He said the younger athletes are already talking about trying to qualify next year.
