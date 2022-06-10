Hagan Hejduk is not the kind of player to gloss over his stats.
Instead he’d rather talk about the person he is off the field.
“Having relationships with people, you can’t beat that,” the recent Grand Valley graduate said. “‘What you do off the field means a lot more than what you do on the field. You can’t play baseball forever, but the relationships you have with people, those can last forever.”
He may not play baseball forever, but what Hejduk meant to the GV program the past four years will certainly leave a lasting impression.
The Mustangs’ leadoff hitter batted a team best .443 this past season, with an on base percentage over .500. He also had 27 steals, and scored 21 runs.
On the mound, Hejduk posted a record of 5-0 with a microscopic ERA of 0.78.
He, along with Edgewood’s Logan Kray, has been named Ashtabula County Baseball Players of the Year for the 2022 season.
“Honestly, I didn’t expect it,” Hedjuck said of the award. “Logan is in my conference and he won the CVC Player of the Year, but it shows that the coaches think highly of me off the field.”
As good as he is on the field, off the field is what Hejduk really likes to boast about.
For starters, he graduated with a 3.8 GPA and scored a 25 on the ACT.
“I’ll take that,” he said of his score.
Hejduk, who was selected Division III honorable mention All-Ohio by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association earlier this week, also took any opportunity to encourage someone else that comes along.
Whether it’s showing up for a GV sporting event to cheer on a fellow student-athlete, volunteering more than 300 hours of community service during his high school career, umpiring a little league game, or just saying ‘a friendly hello’ to anyone that crosses his path, and building relationships is what he’s about.
It’s that attitude Mustangs coach Matt Brumit said kind of reflected Hejduk’s entire team.
“We had such a good group of guys,” the coach said “We had seniors that genuinely pulled for one another and wanted to make the younger guys better for next year. They are people that want to leave them better than the way they found it. They each had a passion for the game and loved to be around each other.”
Brumit added what Hejduk accomplished off the field was matched by his individual play on it.
“Hagan was definitely the motor of our team,” Brumit said. “We went as Hagan went. He led off and kind of set the table for us. He kind of set the pace for us, it was a lot of pressure for him, but that’s the stuff that he enjoys.”
Though his specialty was getting on base and igniting the offense with his base-running ability, Hejduk was not the typical leadoff hitter.
“He wasn’t going to lay a bunt down,” Brumit said. “He was aggressive, he was a free swinger, he could turn on a fastball.”
Baseball is something that Hagan has played from his childhood. His father, former GV Athletic Director Terry Hejduk, passed his passion for the game down to him and was a big part of him learning the game.
Hejduk plans on continuing his baseball career at Lake Erie College next school year. He will also continue to be engaged with GV baseball next year and for years to come.
“One-hundred percent,” he said. “I’m going to be about 35 minutes off campus, so I’ll be back. I want to be a part of these guys.
“I want to be a part of their journey, I feel like I was there for the start of their journey, I want to be there for the end of their journey. I want to keep that relationship with them. I love this school and this program.”
