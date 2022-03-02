Minutes after losing in the championship bout at Saturday’s sectional tournament at Berkshire High School, Cheyenne Dockery was back in the bleachers, doing what he always does; mentally going over and analyzing what just happened.
“I definitely should have done some things differently,” he said. “If I would have hipped into him when I had his ankle, I definitely would have gotten two points there. … In the second period, I definitely think it was a bad idea to take bottom.”
Some wrestlers get to the district tournament with a great shot or lethal pinning combination, others with a great defense. For Grand Valley’s Dockery, his intelligence was behind a lot of his success this season.
Dockery, a senior, will be at Garfield Heights this weekend to compete in the 126-pound bracket at the Division III district wrestling tournament. He qualified by taking second at last weekend’s sectional tournament at Berkshire.
After missing the season a year ago over concerns revolving around COVID, and getting off to a slow start this season, Dockery has used some of the same skills that have made him an honor student in the classroom, to become a success on the mat this season.
“In my opinion, a lot of wrestling is mindset,” he said. “If you go out there and you’re afraid of the other guy, you’re going to wrestle a whole lot worse than you’re capable of. I try to figure out my opponents’ strengths and weaknesses and go off from that. I try to wrestle smart.”
He certainly did that at Saturday’s competition. Entering the day with a regular-season record of 15-9, Dockery opened the postseason with a first-period pin, followed by a technical fall in the quarterfinals, and a third-period pin in the semifinals.
He was pinned in the championship bout, but not before etching his name to a bracket for this weekend.
Going to Garfield Heights with a chance to wrestle his way to Columbus and the state tournament is a big deal, especially considering he was not even on the mat a year ago.
“With everything going on, my parents decided it wouldn’t be a good idea for me to wrestle,” he said.
He replaced wrestling with working, the money was nice, but he was also missing the mat.
Having wrestled since he was in seventh grade, Dockery’s past experience seemed to overshadow the year he missed.
“I’ve done very well,” he said. “I’ve dropped a lot of weight, I started the season at 138, now I’m at 126. Getting to districts means a lot, it’s a very big accomplishment.”
It’s an accomplishment that Grand Valley coach Ross Tice believed he could reach.
“I knew he had it in him,” Coach Ross Tice said. “I was hoping he would find it this season and he found it early enough that it’s starting to calculate into some wins. He took a lot of bad losses at the beginning of the year, but now he’s learning how to score, how to win.”
Figure things out on the mat has been a big part of winning.
“He’s aware of what’s going on,” Tice said. “Just having that awareness that I can give up a takedown here and not need to fight for extra points and risk going to my back and getting pinned. He’ll give up a takedown, but he won’t give up any stupid points.”
Dockery will meet Jack Valenti from Independence in the first round Friday night. Though he’s never wrestled Valenti, he has wrestled and won against some opponents that Valenti has faced.
Being able to start the day with a win is a huge step towards finishing in the top four and getting a ticket to Columbus.
“If you lose your first match, you have to win I think six to get to the third-fourth place match,” he said. “You have a whole lot more work to do if you want to get to where I want to be.”
And where Dockery wants to be is at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus on March 11 for the state tournament.
“That would mean a lot,” he said. “And, I think I have a decent shot of doing it.”
