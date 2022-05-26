AUSTINTOWN — Grand Valley long jumper Nathan Boiarski recorded his personal best jump at Thursday’s Division II regional track and field meet.
But the junior’s leap of 20 feet 9.5 inches just missed earning a trip to Columbus for next week’s state meet at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
Boiarski finished one inch — yes, one inch — behind Salem’s Cam Jacquette (20 feet 10.5 inches) to finish fifth in the regional final. The top four finishers in final events advance to state.
“I didn’t make it to regionals last year, so I was excited to come here,” Boiarski said.
Boiarski had a feeling as he sailed that he had done well on his approach.
“I guess it’s how you hit the board,” he said. “You just feel like everything right, so stay up in the air floating.
“And you know when you hit that.”
Boiarski said the all-so-close call will serve as inspiration to “practice more, maybe doing some meets over the summer.”
“I’m going to jump to try and get better, if I can,” Boiarski said, “so I can go to state next year.”
Also earning a spot on the eight-place podium was the Geneva 4x800 relay team, Edgewood shot putter Sarah Coxon and Jefferson High School pole vaulter Reid Boczar.
The Eagles quartet of Mya Evangelista, Maggie Moon, Grace Dubsky, Renee Tetlow finished seventh in 10:06.61, their personal best, in the 4X800 relay.
“That’s cool,” said Evangelista, a sophomore, of landing on the podium. “I was just hoping to have a good time with my teammates.
“We wanted to run more good race before we send [Tetlow] off to college. and I think we did that. We PRed by two seconds, so I think the mission was a success.”
The Eagles were making their second straight regional appearance.
“It was fun to be back here,” said Evangelista, who will race Saturday in the 1600 final. “I like the atmosphere of this track because there are so many people, and you can hear people screaming the whole time.
“It’s really fun.”
Edgewood’s 4x800 team of Maddie Crooks, Tammy Liplin, Caroline Nelson and Monica Hamalainen finished 10th in a time of 10:21.94.
In the 300-hurdle semifinals, Tetlow finished 11th in 48.81. She was fifth in her heat and had to wait an agonizing couple of minutes before the second heat ended.
She found out her varsity career was over.
“I figured I wasn’t going to make it,” Tetlow said. “I think I did OK, but my legs were pretty tired after the 4x8, but I ran the second fastest time I’ve ever run the 300 hurdles so I can’t be disappointed.”
Tetlow was happy
for her regional opportunity.
“It’s just so nice to end on such a good note with my teammates,” said Tetlow who will run next year at Allegheny College. “It means the world to me.”
Coxon was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 35-11.5 inches.
“Really didn’t perform the way I wanted,” the junior said.
Coxon was making her second straight trip to the regional.
“It definitely helped me get exposed to a big meet,” she said of her 2021 appearance. “I had never had a big competition like this before.”
Coxon will return on Saturday to compete in discus.
“Normally, I enjoy shot put better,” she said, “I’ve had more success with shot put.”
But because of injuries, she said discus ”has taken the [favored position].”
Boczar cleared 12 feet 8 inches to finish eighth in pole vault.
In the boys 400 preliminaries, Conneaut’s Chase Carpenter was 12th (52.52).
Geneva’s girls 4x100 team of Lily Schiemann, Delaney Marrison, Alivia Reece and Gabbi Selman took 12th (52.88).
In the girls 400, Jefferson’s Taylor Skinner was 13th (1:03.88) and Geneva’s Sydney Park was 14th (1:03.9).
