Staff Report
Multiple Ashtabula County schools will make the trek to Grand Valley for the Twilight Invitational track and field event.
Action is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. today.
In addition to the Mustangs, Conneaut, Edgewood and Jefferson girls are scheduled to participate.
The non-county schools slated to compete are: Bristol, Cardinal, Chardon and Kirtland.
“We are looking forward to a great night for the Twilight,” GV girls coach Kurtis Fisher said. “We have some good competition coming and with the nice weather, we are hoping for some good performances from our kids.”
Sophomores Regan Boiarski, in the long jump, and Anna Steimle, distance, are athletes to watch for the Mustangs girls team.
The GV boys team has senior Nathan Boiarski in the sprints and long jump; junior Robert Rogers, jumps; senior David Steimle, distance, and seniors Dylan Hivick and Charlie Clason, pole vaulters.
“I’m excited for the competition for our invite,” Mustangs boys coach Anthony Cardaman said. “We’ll have some good teams and athletes for our kids to compete against.”
Edgewood’s girls’ team will have seniors Sarah Coxon, in the throws, and Lily-Allen Allenbaugh in sprints in the field.
Coxon recently broke the school discus record with a heave of 125-10.50.
“Lily Grace-Allenbaugh has taken on lots of different roles for us this year, and we are very happy about her progress,” Warriors girls coach Tyler Pew said.
Senior Christian Cunningham, in the jumps, and junior Austin Paneto, sprints, are ones to watch for the Edgewood boys team.
Conneaut athletes to look for include: senior Alex Banish in the pole vault and relays; junior Wyatt Payne, 110 hurdles and relays, and junior Max Gleason, long jump, and sophomore
Bella Fix, hurdler and long jumper.
“We’re excited for the kids to participate in the Twilight event,” Spartans girls coach Chris Brown said. “We’re going to have beautiful weather. Having warm weather will definitely bring out a lot of PRs [personal records] for the team.
“They have been working very hard.”
Junior Holly Pierce and sophomore Riley Franklin are working in the relays, sprints and jumps events for the Falcons.
