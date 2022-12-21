Grand Valley has replaced Beachwood in the Edgewood Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament, which tips off today and concludes on Friday.
The other three teams — Edgewood, Conneaut and Harvey — will stay the same.
GV is scheduled to play in the games Beachwood was supposed to in the tournament.
The Mustangs are 5-5 on the season.
Revised Holiday Schedule
Thursday, December 22
1:30 p.m.: Edgewood JV vs Conneaut JV
3:30 p.m.: Harvey JV vs Pymatuning Valley JV
5:30 p.m.: GV V vs Harvey V
7:30 p.m.: Edgewood V vs Conneaut V
Friday, December 23
1:30 p.m.: Loser of Edgewood/Conneaut JV vs Loser of Harvey/PV JV
3:30 p.m.: Winner of Edgewood/Conneaut JV vs Winner of Harvey/PV JV
5:30 p.m.: Loser of GV/Harvey V vs Loser of Edgewood/Conneaut V
7:30: Winner of GV/Harvey V vs Winner of Edgewood/Conneaut V
