Grand Valley's Lily Eaton (10) dribbles against Conneaut's Laney Pasanen in a girls basketball game earlier this month at Conneaut. Both teams are slated to compete in the Edgewood Holiday Tournament today and Friday.

 Warren Dillaway | Star Beacon

Grand Valley has replaced Beachwood in the Edgewood Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament, which tips off today and concludes on Friday.

The other three teams — Edgewood, Conneaut and Harvey — will stay the same.

GV is scheduled to play in the games Beachwood was supposed to in the tournament.

The Mustangs are 5-5 on the season.

Revised Holiday Schedule

Thursday, December 22

1:30 p.m.: Edgewood JV vs Conneaut JV

3:30 p.m.: Harvey JV vs Pymatuning Valley JV

5:30 p.m.: GV V vs Harvey V

7:30 p.m.: Edgewood V vs Conneaut V

Friday, December 23

1:30 p.m.: Loser of Edgewood/Conneaut JV vs Loser of Harvey/PV JV

3:30 p.m.: Winner of Edgewood/Conneaut JV vs Winner of Harvey/PV JV

5:30 p.m.: Loser of GV/Harvey V vs Loser of Edgewood/Conneaut V

7:30: Winner of GV/Harvey V vs Winner of Edgewood/Conneaut V

