At the beginning of the season, Grand Valley cross country coach Kurtis Fisher always sits down with all his runners and asks them where they see themselves and what goals they have for the season.
Having missed her entire freshman season due to an injury, it would have been easy for Anna Steimle to set modest expectations.
Then again, the sophomore knew what her last name was, and the tradition her family has when it comes to running and the state meet.
“She told me she wanted to get to state,” Fisher said of the conversation they had.
Some athletes dream of one day competing in the state cross country meet.
But, for Steimle, it was probably more like just what her family does this time of year.
Anna Steimle, along with her brother David, will be represent he Mustangs in Saturday’s state meet at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in the Columbus area.
It will be the first trip for Anna, the second for David.
Anna becomes the fourth from her family to run in the state meet, joining Grace, John and David.
Only the oldest in the family, Tim, did not make state, though he was a four time regional qualifier and went on to run in college. John is currently running at Wright State University.
This will also be the second time that two Steimles have competed at the state meet.
Having taken several trips to state to watch her siblings compete, Anna was asked if reaching this weekend was not so much an accomplishment as it was simply an expectation.
She tried to downplay the truth, but really couldn’t.
“It kind of is …. Yeah, it is actually,” she said with a laugh.
Anna qualified by placing 15th at last weekend’s Division III Regional meet with a time of 20:28.1.
While her family history may make it an expectation, the reality of reaching the state meet is still a great accomplishment, especially considering she missed the end of last season with an injury.
“Definitely,” Anna said. “It really means a lot to me. It was really hard last year with being injured, so, yeah, it’s great.”
It’s been great for Fisher as well.
“She had a very good season,” the coach said. “She’s a sophomore, but she’s really like a freshman in the fact that she was hurt all of last year. She’s really worked hard to find her way and find her fitting and she’s gotten very consistent as the year has gone on.”
While his younger sister returned from an injury, David Steimle was building on the success that helped him reach state a year ago.
David qualified for this weekend by taking ninth at the Boardman Regional meet with a time of 17:06.7 to get back for his second trip to the state meet.
Knowing he had state qualifier on his resume going into the season is something he said took some pressure off this season.
“It definitely put me at ease knowing that I can get over the hump of regionals and make it to state,” David said.
Making it to state a year ago relieved some of the pressure, but he said there is now the pressure to go out and improve on his performance from a year ago at the state meet, when he finished 76nd in the Division II boys race.
“Last year was more about just going and getting the feel for it,” David said. “I think last year I went out too fast for the first mile, quicker than I wanted and I died a little bit. This year, I just want to go and take what I learned from last year and put together a nice solid meet.”
Runners going out too fast is common at the state meet where the hype reaches a boiling point.
The year of experience, though, is something that should benefit David.
“He knows what to expect this year,” Fisher said. “He knows the course, he knows what that first mile is going to be. I tried to explain to him that it goes by so fast, now he realizes that. He just knows that part of it and he knows how he can handle it better.”
Not only should his knowledge benefit him, but his sister as well.
David said he’s enjoyed helping Anna, but even more, watching her have the success she’s had this season.
“I’ve been giving her tips and tricks, but it’s been great watching her,” he said. “No one can get you to state, you have to do it on your own, and it’s been great to watch her this season.”
