ORWELL — A 10-0 loss on a cold rainy day was probably not the way Hagan Hejduk had envisioned their senior sendoffs to be.
Grand Valley was ousted from Division III postseason play as Cardinal Mooney’s Cole Litman fired a one-hit shutout in a sectional semifinal game at GV.
For Hejduk and five other Mustangs seniors, if they’ve learned anything over four years, it’s that things do not always go as planned.
Their sophomore year was taken by COVID-19. The pandemic also played a role for the team last season.
This season, the weather washed out much of the schedule.
“We did the math,” Hejduk said. “We only got to play 64% of our games. I started my freshman year and we played every single game. But, I only got to play 64% of my high school seasons, which is sad, but there’s nothing you can do.”
In spite of all the games missed, Hejduk, along with the other seniors, continued to pass the Mustang tradition along just as was handed to them.
“It’s been great,” GV senior Dane Sparks said. “I came in as a freshman and all the seniors were great to us, and that was just a big part of our development. This program has been just amazing, that’s all I can really say about it.”
Orwell is a small community, and
the kids that graduate together have been playing ball since their days
on the sandlot leagues.
“It’s everything,” Hejduk said of the continuity. I’ve learned from the seniors and I’ve tried to pass it down. The thing I’ve learned the most from playing baseball and basketball here is leadership.
“I want to compete, I want to leave behind the impact that the seniors before left for me.”
Both Sparks and Hejduk will continue their baseball careers in college.
Sparks is scheduled to attend Muskingum University, while Hejduk is off to Lake Erie.
The other seniors include Zach Hall, William Seger, Matt Wengerd and DJ Webb.
According to Mustangs coach Matt Brumit, it’s players passing the torch the way that keeps the program a winner year in and year out.
“It really has been,” the coach said. “With the program we’ve always had two or three or four coaches, but we’ve had many more coaches that were the seniors. One of the things I’m proudest of is that the kids have passed the torch; not just the playing torch, but the coaching torch, and that’s made my job a lot easier.”
“These six seniors are the epitome and the heart and soul of what our program is about. I have nothing but love and respect for those guys. They’re always at practice, they always do their work. They had fun, but they knew when to have fun.”
Unfortunately there was not much fun against Mooney.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the game, which was plenty for Litman.
“We knew they were gonna come after us and they did ,” Brumit said. “After digging a little deeper into their stats and who they played , we knew they were a very good team. I didn’t think they’d be ten runs better than us, but they were.
GV finishes iits season with a record of 15-7, 9-3 in the Chagrin Valley Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.