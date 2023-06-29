ORWELL — A straw poll of the Grand Valley Area Local School Board led Grand Valley Athletic Director Frank Hall to send a letter of application to the Northeastern Athletic Conference.
Hall said a substantial reduction in students at
the high school has made competing against larger schools in the Chagrin
Valley Conference a challenge.
“You have to face facts,” he said to the school board. “The numbers are what the numbers are.”
Hall notified the CVC on Tuesday with the intention to leave the conference.
“They were understanding with how things have changed with our enrollment,” Hall said. “They’ve been real good partners.”
Hall said GV sent an application to join the Northeastern Athletic Conference.
“We’re just waiting to hear from them,” he said. “We wanted to be good partners with the NAC and CVC.”
The next NAC meeting is scheduled for August.
GV was in the NAC from 2009-19, before joining the CVC.
A majority of the school board members affirmed the decision to seek membership back in a conference the Mustangs had competed in for many years.
Former GV Athletic Director Terry Hejduk said the Mustangs went to the CVC when they were three times the size of the many of the NAC schools, but that is no longer the case.
Grand Valley School Board Member Bill Thomas said he is in favor of changing conferences because it has become difficult to compete against the larger schools in the conference.
The application would be for the 2024-25 school year, Hall said.
Hall said he has approached the commissioner of the NAC and several administrators within the league and met with positive reactions to the idea.
Hall also talked to the board regarding the possibility of selling naming rights for the football system to a company willing to help pay for an artificial turf field to be used for football, soccer, youth football and other community events.
The difficulty in using the field for so many sports makes it difficult to maintain, administrators have said in recent meetings.
GVLS Board President Richard Jackson questioned how the naming rights would be chosen.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye said a proposed contract is being reviewed by the district’s attorney.
GVLS Treasurer Lisa Moodt said there would be provisions in the contract to determine how the naming sponsor would be chosen and ways to control the relationship to make sure the company was acceptable.
Nye said the school board would have final approval on any naming deal and it would only last for 10 years.
Hejduk said a cost analysis is being conducted and each artificial turf field specifications would be different.
He said he hopes the analysis will be complete in the next several weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.