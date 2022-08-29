ORWELL — The Grand Valley boys soccer team graduated six seniors following the 2021 fall campaign, but the cupboard is not bare.
Jordan Briggs and Jaymeson Phillips, both seniors, have been playing soccer together since middle school. They’ve learned how to play together during that time.
That became evident on Saturday morning when the Mustangs beat Conneaut 10-2 as Briggs and Phillips each scoed four goals.
GV head coach Rick Huffman said Briggs started the season 24 goals from the 100-goal club after a blazing start as a freshman.
Huffman added he has had to get used to opposing teams keying on him during the last several years.
“We just really know each other. We are best friends since middle school,” Briggs said after the victory.
Phillips agreed saying the chemistry they have is very important to their chance of success in each game.
The pair also play travel soccer together and hope to play soccer in college.
Huffman said the team started with only six players this season and had to recruit some players, including some home schooled students.
Th team is now up to 12 players, but must avoid injuries to have success.
Logan Zirzow went down with an injury during the first half and was not able to return.
“He is important to our offense,” Huffman said.
Ryan Waldo and Dax Ponn scored the remaining two goals for the Mustangs.
Conneaut’s Cohen Webb and Fred Brainard tallied the two goals for the Spartans.
Taylor Cleveland coaching the Conneaut boys soccer team.
