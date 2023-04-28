When opportunity presented itself, Jessica Vormelker decided to make a move.
The Grand Valley graduate is excited to return to Thiel College as the head women’s basketball coach.
“I didn’t plan on looking, but the opportunity came about,” said Vormelker, who shined on the court for the Tomcats just a few years ago. “I knew I wanted to apply for the position.”
She replaces Rob Clune, who announced his resignation for the position in March after 11 seasons.
After going through a series of interviews, including on campus, Vormelker knew that was the place she wanted to be.
“My dream was to end back at Thiel,” she said. “It’s been a dream of mine to return, I just didn’t think it would be this soon. All the timing was perfect.”
Vormelker was one of the most decorated players in program history.
In 2019, she was the first player in school history to be named to a D3hoops.com All-America Team and the first women’s basketball player in Thiel history to be named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
After graduating from Thiel with dual certifications in early childhood and special education, Vormelker was a graduate assistant at Waynesburg for two seasons, then spent two years as an assistant at Allegheny College.
“I wanted to talk to parents and pray,” she said. “Being on campus just made me think about wanting the job.”
Vormelker earned a master’s in special education from Waynesburg.
She said the main priorities are meeting the returning Thiel players, and recruiting.
“I’m reaching out to high school and AAU coaches,” Vormelker said. “Recruiting is super important.”
Currently, Thiel has seven players coming back, and two commits.
Vormelker is in the process planning on a team dinner to meet the players with finals starting and school ending soon.
“The timing is a little interesting,” she said.
Thiel is a Division III school located in Greenville, Pennsylvania.
Other tasks for Vormelker include conducting camps and getting out in the Greenville and surrounding communities.
“Giving back is so precious and important,” she said.
Vormelker said the only way to get better, like a player, is to learn and practice.
“As an assistant, I was moreso observing,” she said. “It’s a total new responsibility. No matter my role, I’m super excited to form relationships and interact with a new group of students. It will be new to be the go-to person in the huddle.”
The Tomcats finished 3-22 overall last season.
“We want to be competitive and win,” Vormelker said.
But the on-court play is just part of the overall scope she wants to establish at Thiel.
“The biggest thing is to get the women graduated,” Vormelker said. “We have student-athletes who are important about basketball, but they also have the same passion with school activities.
“I believe basketball is a pathway for life. I believe there will be a lot of little victories.”
Rachel Breckenridge, a former teammate of Vormelker at Thiel, is scheduled to be a volunteer coach after serving as an assistant with the Tomcats in 2022-23. Vormelker is seeking an assistant coach.
Vormelker knows the job will be a work in progress, and filled with ups and downs, but she’s also looking forward to returning to a place she called home for four years.
“I feel so humbled and blessed to be back at Thiel,” she said. “I have prayed about the opportunity to come back and I believe this is so bigger than basketball.
“I look forward to coaching basketball while also building relationships on campus and in the community as well.
“I would like to thank my family, and loving support system and also my Lord and savior Jesus Christ.”
