Peaks and valleys.
If there is one thing Hagan Hejduk said he’ll never forget from his high school baseball days at Grand Valley, it was his coach, Matt Brumit, talking about the peaks and valleys.
An Ashtabula County Co-Player of the Year from a year ago, Hejduk is now wrapping up his first season playing for Lake Erie College.
In his days with the Mustangs, Hedjuk certainly had his share of peaks.
Aside from being named co-player of the year, he was also a Division III All District selection. In this senior season, Hejduk hit .447 with 27 stolen bases and 21 runs scored. On the mound he was 5-0 with a 0.78 ERA.
A standout in the classroom as well, Hejduk was on his way to Lake Erie to play college baseball.
But before his senior season ended, the valleys that his high school coach talked about started to surface.
It started with just two games remaining in the season.
“I was pitching against Edgewood,” he recalled. “I was at pitch 46. I only had two more pitches and I was out of there. I felt something. I called out to the coaches that something was wrong.”
What he felt was a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.
It sent him into the offseason scheduled for what is commonly known to baseball players as Tommy John surgery. Rather than playing travel baseball and continuing working out to get ready for his first college baseball season, Hejduk was sidelined until mid December.
Once he got back, he had a crash course to get ready for the season. But, the adjustment to the college game can be tough, even with a full offseason to get ready, as Hejduk found out quickly. That doesn’t mean he’d trade a second of it away, though.
“It’s been the most mentally draining, but the best experience of my life,” he said.
Hejduk talked about the reality that he’s no longer the best player on his team.
“Everyone here was the best player on their high school team,” Hejduk said.
He talked of being in the weight room at 5:45 a.m., followed by classes, then hitting sessions and regular practice time.
The NCAA allows college programs up to 20 hours a week for baseball activities. In addition, he is also geared towards earning a masters degree in four to five years.
“There’s days where you think you’re done, then you find there’s more work to do,” Hejduk said.
It’s a lot of work and it does not always come with immediate reward.
“It does take a toll on you,” Hejduk said. “Baseball is one of the most mentally defeating games of all time. Early in the spring, my body was still recovering from the surgery. I couldn’t throw like I once could, I couldn’t swing the bat the way I did.”
Hejduk appeared in 18 games this season for the Storm. It did not take long to realize that opposing pitchers had little sympathy for his physical condition.
“We went down south and I got thrown into the fire, I loved it,” he said.
The valleys can come quick, though.
“The average pitcher we see throws 87 [miles per hour],” Hejduk said. “But, the biggest difference between high school and college is the command of the off-speed pitches. Everyone has a fastball, everyone has a curveball and a changeup. I’ve seen more changeups than I’ve even seen in my life. That’s the hardest pitch to hit.”
At one point, Hejduk said he was in an 0 for 22 skid. Then, he had hits in back to back games before finding himself in a slump again.
It was times like those hitless streaks that his old coach’s words echoed back to him.
“Baseball is a game of peaks and valleys,” Hejduk said. “Coach Brumit used to always tell us ‘Hopefully the peaks are high and the valleys are shallow.’ Trying to juggle the peaks and valleys can be hard.’”
It can, but being around the diamond is still something he loves as much as ever. This spring, he assisted his father, Terry Hejduk in coaching Geneva to a Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division baseball championship. He also will be coaching a travel team this summer.
As for next year at Lake Erie, after having a frustrating first year, he also knows that will make success feel so much better.
“Failure is part of the game,” Hejduk. “When you’re succeeding, you’re on top of the world. But, when you start to fail, it’s awful.
“But, you have to stick with it until you succeed again. That’s what makes success so much better. Something we always talk about. If you don’t have failures, success isn’t nearly so sweet.”
