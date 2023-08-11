Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.