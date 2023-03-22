ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local School district is reviewing the possibility of replacing the district’s stadium grass field with turf.
Grand Valley Athletic Director Frank Hall asked the school board to allow him to begin raising funds for the possible switch to turf.
He said the grass field often gets torn up in rainy conditions and would save on maintenance.
Hall said a recent estimate indicates a turf field could be installed for $750,000 to $900,000 which is cheaper than the $2 million cost originally discussed.
He said the turf would allow more people to use the facility.
Hall said the main stadium is presently only available for mostly varsity sports because of the possibility of the field getting damaged.
“We are asking permission to start a fundraising effort for the turf,” Hall said. He said there are some people who have pledged $150,000 towards the proposed project.
GVLS Treasurer Lisa Moodt said a separate account would need to be set up to allow the collection of any money.
She said the account could be approved at the April school board meeting if the board approved of the idea.
Hall said turf fields have a life of 10 to 13 years.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye said the maintenance costs for the field would need to be put in an escrow account to help pay for a future replacement of the field if turf became a reality.
Moodt said elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds might be used for the project.
The challenge would be the timetable as they must be spent by 2023 which would probably not fit in the project’s timetable.
