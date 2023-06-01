ORWELL — Dylan Hivick and Robert Rogers have spent countless hours together in football practices, basketball games and training for field events in the spring.
The Grand Valley athletes will have another chance together this weekend, as both have qualified for the Division III state track and field meet in Columbus.
Hivick is slated to compete in the pole vault and Rogers in the high jump and long jump.
Hivick, a senior, came to pole vault late, but made best of his short time in the highly technical event.
“This is my first actual year,” he said. “I started last year, but then I had a stress fracture in my back.”
Hivick said he only competed in two meets before he was sidelined.
The stress fracture had long-time effects on Hivick.
“I felt it a little bit in football,” he said. “It was six or seven months before it went away.
Hivick said he received a good base on the pole vault last season with former coach Rick Marinelli. Mark Clason was added as a volunteer pole vault coach this year.
Clason went to state as a pole vaulter in 1990 for Newbury High School, and was excited about helping the young vaulter after Marinelli left after last season.
In the Norwayne Regional tournament last week, Hivick finished tied for third with a best vault of 11-6.
Rogers ended up qualifying for the high jump, with a leap of 6-1, and the long jump at 19-8.50.
Both finishes earned fourth place.
Rogers said he has been competing in track since seventh grade, and hopes to increase his personal record to 6-3 in Columbus.
Both athletes are hoping to “get on the podium” to receive a medal.
Rogers said he has done a lot of work on the approach for the high jump and long jump this year. He said the repetition has helped with the process.
“I’ve been consistent with my approach,” Rogers said.
First year Mustangs boys coach Anthony Cardaman is happy he stepped into a situation with quality athletes who are ready to work hard. He said it has been a great year.
Clason said Hivick has a burning desire to improve and the dedication to go with it.
Grand Valley girls track and field coach Kurtis Fisher was a distance runner in high school and now works with the GV boys and girls high jumpers.
“I was forced to go and learn more,” he said of a time when he had a high jumper that eventually cleared 6-7 and high jumped in college.
The three coaches and two athletes are planning to leave this afternoon so they can check out Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium before competition begins on Friday afternoon.
The coaching staff will be busy as Rogers high jumps at 1 p.m. and long jumps at 4 p.m. and Hivick pole vaults at 4 p.m.
Hivick hopes to get on the medal stand and also would like to beat the school record of 12-6 that was set in 1976.
