CONNEAUT — The Grand Valley Mustangs used a 20-5 run to end the first half to pave the way for a 52-27 victory over the Conneaut Spartans on Saturday in girls basketball action.
Junior Kaelyn Hart scored 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting to lead GV (2-3), including 12 points in the first half.
Hart, who also made all three of her free-throw attempts, said she felt comfortable out on the court against the Spartans (0-4).
“Our key was to move the ball and when we got open to shoot it,” Hart said. “We felt like we could play our game.”
GV coach Bob McKinney said Hart has worked to improve her game and is a good team player, who keeps her team fired up.
“She’s developing pretty quick,” McKinney said. “She put a lot of hard work in during the summer and she really worked on her jumper and is working on trying to be a team leader. Her defense has gotten a lot better.”
Junior Dixie Miller added nine points, and senior Carly James scored eight points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
“We put more pressure on them up in the frontcourt. We got some fast breaks and got some good looks inside from Dixie Miller,” McKinney said. “Once we get rolling, they don’t understand that the sky is the limit.”
The Mustangs shot 18-for-50 (36%) from the floor and held Conneaut to 10-for-45 (22.22%) shooting.
GV had trailed 12-5 in the first half of the opening period but scored nine straight points to take a 14-12 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Mustangs used ball pressure defense and then the offense got rolling. GV outscored the Spartans 11-2 in the second quarter to take a 25-14 lead at halftime.
“It was a good game and we played hard but we still have some work to do,” McKinney said. “We have to work hard and prepare for the next couple of games.”
Conneaut coach Tom Ritari said the Spartans did a decent job of handling the Mustangs’ pressure but said his team needed to take better shots.
“We got forced and started speeding up when we should have slowed down, that’s all part of the game to learn,” Ritari said.
Senior center Katlynn Bean played her best game of the season to lead the Spartans with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and had eight rebounds.
“She had a really nice game, that’s our expectation,” Ritari said. “She can score inside. She played very well, and we have to keep it going.”
Junior Kayla Farley added seven points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Spartans.
Next games: Grand Valley at home vs. General McLane on Monday, Conneaut at home vs Crestwood on TuesdayGrand
