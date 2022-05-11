ORWELL — The Grand Valley Mustangs hung on for 7-5 victory over LaBrae in a Division III sectional tournament game on Tuesday.
LaBrae loaded the bases and scored two runs in the top of seventh inning, but senior pitcher Emily Eland pitched the Mustangs out of a jam and into their first sectional playoff victory in a number of years.
“I think we got some key hits ... and Emily Eland made some key outs,” GV coach Dave Rowland said after the close-fought game.
The Mustangs took an early lead in the bottom of the second inning with three runs.
One run was scored on a bunt by Makayla Hopes and two more on a hit by Kaitlyn Baumann.
GV added a fourth run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
LaBrae got on the board scoring two
run in the top of the fifth inning, but the Mustangs then scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth.
“I feel good. I am happy for the girls,” Rowland said after the Mustangs stopped LaBrae in the top of seventh with the bases loaded.
Rowland credited his senior leadership and several freshmen that helped make the team more competitive.
“They are a great group. They come to work every day,” Rowland said.
Abby Eland led the Mustangs with two hits, while Taylor Hall scored twice.
Emily Eland pitched GV out of a couple of jams after some less then stellar fielding.
She went all seven innings and allowed five earned runs and four hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
“I feel the team was ready for this game,” Emily Eland said.
She said it has been exciting year for the team.
“It’s nice but it’s bittersweet as this is about to end [when the playoffs are complete],” Emily Eland said.
LaBrae coach Kasey Rininger was upbeat about the team’s performance.
She said it has been a tough year and the
team played one of
the best games of the year.
“I didn’t think it was too bad a loss. I think it was one of our best games,” Rininger said.
GV (9-5) is at second seeded Ursuline at 5 p.m. Thursday in a sectional final.
“We have an uphill battle. We have Ursuline and they are loaded,” Rowland said.
