ASHTABULA — Only a screen separated the golf and pickleball players receiving instruction on Saturday at the Ashtabula County YMCA.
Jim Lebzelter has organized a variety of golf events over the years, but it has been seven years since the last edition, he said while taking a break from golf instruction in the YMCA gymnasium.
"I decided to have golf and pickleball," he said.
Numerous instructors helped new players get a start on the sports through basic instruction and a few tips for the more experienced.
"I learned my (golf) grip was wrong," said Donna Maukonen of Conneaut. She said just came back to the sport after a lengthy absence.
Lebzelter said he was expecting 40 to 50 people to attend the event Saturday. He said it continues today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the YMCA.
Josh Krause, of Erie Shores in Madison Township, Ray Osolin and Dan Steen of Whispering Hills in Erie, Pa., provided instruction for those in attendance. Bert Reed also offered his services as a golf club repairman.
Lebzelter said Reed's expertise is in fixing grips on clubs.
The show costs $7 for members and $15 for non-members.
Terry Hamilton and Paul Burleson were two of the instructors for pickleball. They provided instruction and created volleys with the new players of the game that is sweeping the nation.
"I've been playing just over a year," Burleson said. "It is just such a good social game and anyone can play."
Joslyn Reams, of Ashtabula, was giving pickleball a shot. She said her family plays tennis, so thought she would try the related game.
