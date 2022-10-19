HANOVERTON — A couple of fortunate deflections gave the Grand Valley High School girls soccer team hope of extending the season.
But the Mustangs were unable to get
any other ball past United goalkeeper Katie Dees in falling
3-2 Wednesday evening in a Division III sectional final tournament game.
Trailing by two goals at halftime, sophomore midfielder Reagan Boiarski gave GV (7-7-2) a huge lift when she bounced the ball off the crossbar and into the net six minutes into the second half.
“I just saw the opening in the corner and went for it,” Boiarski said. “It went right
over and hit the top of the crossbar and hit down.
“It was a lucky shot, honestly,” she said, then adding “not [a] lucky [shot] but it was lucky it hit off the crossbar and went in and not out.”
Mustangs head coach Vail Foltz said the spark Boiarski lit “was huge. It was close and it made them battle even more … until the last second of the game.
“We played really well. I’m really happy with how we played.”
Early in the game, Kaylynn Centofanti scored for the Golden Eagles (9-7-1).
With 15:30 remaining in the half, Mustangs senior forward Shaina Callaway scored off a corner kick by classmate forward Becca Foltz to tie the game.
“I definitely had a lot of net to look at,” Callaway said. “She got the ball up pretty good. We usually practice getting corner kicks up, we do corner kicks all the time in practice.
“I saw an opening and swung my foot
at it. Thankfully, it made contact and I think it made contact with another girl’s shin, but it made it in and I was like ‘let’s keep going.’”
The tie didn’t last long, however.
Fewer than two minutes later, Kiley Hetherington scored off
a corner kick by Addyson Blazer.
Five minutes later, Hetherington scored again for a 3-1 lead.
Of the halftime deficit, Callaway said “our hopes were definitely not the highest.”
Callaway said
Boiarski’s goal “was a huge lift. We knew
we were capable of giving this team a huge battle, if not beating them.”
Calling the goal “a little iffy,” Callaway said the sight of the ball in the net inspired her to think: “Let’s go, let’s keep the foot on the gas.”
GV advanced to a sectional final by defeating Garfield 2-1 in overtime on Saturday.
“I think we thrive in games like this,” Callaway said. “Obviously, we made a few less mistakes against Garfield and it showed [tonight]. It definitely a fun game to play in.”
Up next for Callaway are basketball and softball.
“I’d say soccer is No. 2,” she said of her favorite sports. “Basketball has had my heart since first grade.”
It also was the final varsity game for seniors Lily Easton, Callie Hodge and Carissa Murduck. Another senior, Sophia Duffala, was unable to play.
“We’re going to be pretty depleted,” Vail Foltz said. “They make up a major part of our offense. Shaina had a pretty nice back-door shot.”
GV goalkeeper Abbey Eland made eight saves.
Dees made three
saves as the Golden Eagles advance to
play Poland in
Saturday’s district semifinal.
Commented
