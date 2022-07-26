ORWELL — With his first season as a collegiate decathlete complete, Grand Valley High School graduate Jake Glavickas has mixed feelings.
“It's not exactly that [decathlon] appeals to me, any decathlete would tell you that,” said Glavickas who will be a junior at the University of Akron but a sophomore in track and field eligibility. “I can’t lie to you and say it’s fun, but you have a lot of fun with the training.
“You’re the only kid who gets to ‘play’ track, everybody else runs track,” Glavickas said. “You get to go around in practice to different coaches.
“Learning of the new events is really fun for me.”
Of the 10 events in decathlon, he knew how to long jump and did some pole vaulting a few years back.
“I don’t run a bad 400, but that was about it,” he said of decathlon’s other events.
He struggled with discus and shot put, saying he requires a learning curve.
“I’m not exactly a big man, said Glavickas, who is 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds. “I’m probably the smallest [competitor] right now.
“[Shot and discus] are very, very technical and I’ve never touched [a discus or shot put] until I got to Akron,” he said. “Javelin is like throwing a baseball or a football.
“A little different, but the same motion.”
Decathlon’s other events are the 1500, 110 hurdles, high jump and 100.
He also competes in the heptathlon (60, high jump, long jump, shot, 60 hurdles, pole vault and 1000).
Glavickas has done a lot of learning since he graduated from Grand Valley in 2019. In high school, he lettered in football and track and field, and was a basketball player his freshman year. His spring events were mostly running the 400 and 4x400 as well as long jump.
“Sometimes I pole vaulted,” he said.
Glavickas then took a gap year.
“I thought I just wanted to coach and work,” he said, referring to coaching track and football at his alma mater and delivering pizzas.
“And that was horrible,” he said.
So in the fall of 2020, he enrolled at Malone University in Canton.
“I kind of missed competing — I didn’t know if it was having the routine of competing or I actually missed competing,” he said. “It was a way to help pay for college.”
To be clear, he didn’t hate pizza delivery.
“It was fun, I could listen to music and drive around town and hand out pizzas — kind of the easiest job,” he said. “But I got bored doing the same thing every day.”
Most importantly, he learned it’s a struggle to find a job that pays well “if I didn’t go to college.”
Rick Marinelli, his high school coach, steered him to decathlon.
“He used to be a decathlete in high school,” Glavickas said. “He said you’re not going to make it as an individual runner, if you want to go D1, but you’re good enough to be a decathlete if you work on events.
“So that’s kind of how I got started.”
First, Glavickas pondered Marinelli’s advice.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to run [D1] track, that’s why I went to Malone,” he said, choosing it for its size — Division II.
“I didn’t want to go to a big D1 school and then realize … that I don’t like running anymore,” he said. “I didn’t want to do that to a big-time coach that would [create] a lot of repercussions.”
At Malone, Glavickas said he realized “that I like competing” and wanted to do it against stronger athletes.
He entered the transfer portal in his first semester at Malone, ending his eligibility to compete at Division II. But he was able to use the facilities to train.
Next up: Akron. He was familiar with Dennis Mitchell’s program because his brother Noah had competed for the Zips.
