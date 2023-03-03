The high school wrestling community takes a historic step this weekend with the first Ohio High School Athletic Association Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Mentor High School is one of the four regional sites across Ohio.
Competitors from Lakeside, Edgewood, Conneaut, Madison and Saint John are scheduled
to participate in the first edition of the tournament after many years of wrestling with boys.
Over the years, some girls have earned entry into the boys state wrestling tournament. Now, they’ll have the opportunity to wrestle other girls.
Area wrestling coaches seem excited about the prospects for the young ladies as they prepare to get in the top four at the regional competition and earn a trip to the state tournament in Columbus.
Action on Sunday is scheduled to start at 10 a.m,., and continue throughout the day until the top four in each weight class are decided.
Fifth place will earn alternate status.
State will be held in conjunction with the boys tournament from March 10-12 at the
Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State
University.
“It think it is great. It gives the girls a chance to shine,” said Conneaut coach Keith Sherman, who will send Mollie Rozalski and Olivia Chase to Mentor for competition. “Mollie’s been wrestling for many years.”
Sherman said she started in the Little Cougars wrestling program and is 5-1 agains other girls this year.
He said Chase is new to the sport this season.
Lakeside’s Quinn Noble is scheduled to represent the Dragons on Sunday. “
“I am excited for them,” Dragons coach Andrew Horvath said. “I think it is really great that they grew it [the tournament idea].”
There had been an informal state tournament for several years, but it was not officially sanctioned by the OHSAA.
“Quinn goes to the same practices they [the boys] do,” Horvath said. “She deserves the same pageantry.”
Saint John head wrestling coach Mike Kinkead expressed excitement about the girls tournament as well. Grace Seton will represent the Heralds on Sunday.
“I am proud of her,” Kinkead said of Seton, who completing her first season as a wrestler.
He said it has been fun to
see her get in shape and gain confidence, on and off, the mat.
Seton said she likes the wrestling environment and is excited about being a part of the first state tournament, adding she is enjoying the experience and is looking forward to Sunday.
Madison coach Andrew Tomaso said he is excited about the girls participation in the tournament.
“It looks like they are going to have full brackets,” he said.
Five Madison wrestlers are scheduled to compete on Sunday.
Madison’s Marlena Wightman said she enjoys the physical nature of the sport, and the five competitors said they are hoping to earn a trip to Columbus.
Taylor McAdam added, “Everyone has a chance to go and be a part of it.”
Sarah Forster, Abby Forster and Kora Radolovic are also scheduled to compete for the Blue Streaks.
Neveah Hibbard is representing Edgewood.
Fifty one schools are assigned to the Mentor regional site and the top four wrestles in each weight class will head to Columbus.
