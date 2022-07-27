SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Six weeks have come and gone, but girls basketball teams have gotten to know a little bit more about each other and how to play the game.
Edgewood and Geneva visited Lakeside on Monday night to finish up the Ashtabula County Summer League by playing each other in 10-minute periods.
“We have had a lot of fun coming out and getting to know each other,” said Lakeside girls basketball coach Nicole Grimmett while getting the first game under way. She said the girls have been playing well together.
“They are starting to gel,” she said.
Geneva girls basketball coach Mike Hassett said he learned that his team is very young.
“It is a learning experience for us — we only have three upperclassmen,” he said.
“Playing at the varsity level is different,” he said of the adjustments the girls will have to make.
Hassett said when he was coaching at Harbor High School there were no summer leagues for girls.
Hassett said girls coaches decided to start the league to reduce the financial drain on athletes and schools.
“The costs of going to camps and shootouts were so outrageous,” he said.
Edgewood girls assistant basketball coach Jordan Vencill said the team has had a good summer.
“It is super. We had a lot of girls involved in our summer camp and summer league,” she said.
Vencill said sometimes the “lights come on” during summer league action.
“A lot of girls found out about ‘help side’ defense,” she said.
The girls basketball teams go into a no-contact time for the month of August before open gyms can re-start in September.
St. John girls basketball coach Nick Iarocci said it was a great summer for his program with 13 girls showing up on Monday evening. He said the mental toughness and commitment shown by the girls during the six weeks was the biggest “takeaway” for him.
Iarocci said he didn’t run much specific offense.
“It was more less letting them play basketball and letting them ad lib,” he said.
While too much ad libbing can be worse than not enough he said it is important for the girls to use their freedom to create.
“I’d rather have too much than not enough,” he said.
