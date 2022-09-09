JEFFERSON — Girard came into Jefferson and walked away with a 21-6 victory in Northeast 8 Conference action on Friday night in Jefferson.
Both teams entered the game undefeated and state ranked.
After a close first half, the Indians pulled away in the second half.
The action started when Indians quarterback Nick Bengala threw a beautiful touchdown pass to Domenico Simone and Girard led 7-0.
Jefferson (3-1, 0-1) answered back with a touchdown of its own.
Trent Hodge broke loose and barreled down the field for 52 yards and scored for the eagles.
The extra point, however, was missed, and the Falcons trailed 7-6.
Girard (4-0, 1-0) held the one-point lead as the two teams went into the half.
Jefferson looked to hold down Girard in a homecoming game.
However, after the half, the Indians came out and scored again.
Michael Palmer smashed his way in for a touchdown, making it 14-6 in favor of Girard.
Bengala closed out the scoring with a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Bengala had a huge game for the Indians. He rushed for 225 yards and passed for 228 on 16 completions.
Bobby Alejars caught nine passes for 148 yards.
Grant Hitchcock led the Falcons with 124 yards rushing.
The Falcons are on the road next Friday, going to Niles. The Red Dragons are 2-2 after a 21-13 loss to Lakeview on Friday night.
The Indians will take their undefeated record to Lakeview next Friday.
