GIRARD — Four-year starter Ty Vencill was a busy goalkeeper in his final game for the Edgewood High School boys soccer team.
Vencill, who hope to play soccer in college, made 16 saves in Monday’s 6-0 loss to Girard in the Division II sectional semifinal at Arrowhead Stadium.
Girard’s Zack Morris scored three goals and Jayce Russell two as the Indians (9-8) advance to Saturday’s sectional final at Canfield.
“I was expecting them to be pretty solid and, sure enough, they were,” said Vencill, a senior captain who has not made a decision about college. “They took some good shots on goal.”
The Warriors (8-6-2) were under pressure right from the start. Vencill made two saves in the first five minutes, one a sprawling stop on shot by Russell.
Then with five minutes gone, Morris connected top shelf.
Five minutes later, Russell’s first goal also hit the top of the net for a 2-0 lead. Then with 20 minutes remaining in the half, Russell scored again, this time with a long shot that stayed low.
Morris scored twice in the second half and Alejandro Mendez had the other goal.
“Just a constant moving team,” Edgewood head coach Greg Myers said of Girard. “They exploit your open weaknesses, for sure.”
Senior defender Ian Miller said the Warriors are “friendly rivals” with the Indians.
“We played them [before] and they were pretty good, and they are pretty good this year,” said Miller, another senior captain and three-year starter. “It was a little hard to get past their offense and get it up the field.”
Other seniors playing their final varsity game were forward John Pierce-Ruhland, defender Jake Markko, defender Ethan Detrick and Mason Davis.
“We just broke down the team for the last time, it gets emotional, I’m not going to see these guys again,” Myers said. “Some of these guys I coached when they were 6, 7 years old.
“It’s a happy-sad time for me as they move on,” he said. “Really going to miss those guys, they brought a lot, especially from a leadership standpoint. I think they left a pretty good legacy.”
Gametime temperature was about 44 degrees, but a steady wind made it feel a lot colder. Vencill said the conditions weren’t too much of a factor.
“Maybe a little on the shots, but we’ve played in some cold weather already,” said Vencill who also kicks for the Warriors football team, plays in the band and competes in basketball and track. “Soccer is my main sport, for sure.
“I’m going to a camp this winter,” he said. “Hopefully I can get some eyes on me. I’ve had some interest from coaches.”
Miller’s other varsity sport is track.
“I also do indoor soccer in the wintertime to keep me busy,” said Miller, a competitor in the 4x200, the 200 and sometimes the 4x400. He plans to play soccer in college.
“I’ve played [soccer] for the last 14 years and it just means a lot to me to be out on the field,” Miller said. “It’s just my way of coping.”
