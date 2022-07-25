SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Attitude and work ethic are important elements in moving to the next level of competition on the basketball court, said Grant Mihalick, who recently graduated from Wilmington College with a degree in business management.
Mihalick has started a basketball skills development training business and has been hired as the freshmen boys coach at Perry High School. He said he hopes to be the person he wished he had while coming through the Geneva High School program.
Thirty-three high school players attending the camp spent the first hour in the classroom listening to pointers on life and basketball. Miahlick urged athletes not to be “too cool” or too shy.
“To be at the next level you have to go out of your comfort zone,” he said.
Mihalick also urged the students to be willing to incur temporary discomfort for permanent improvement.
“It is important to get up at 7 a.m.,” he said of the need to sacrifice to improve as an athlete.
Mihalick urged the competitors to create a short highlight video, call college coaches and be prepared when a special moment arrives.
“Train really hard every day,” Mihalick said.
He said he set a goal in eighth grade to play basketball in college.
Another important point Mihalick shared with the campers was to learn about communication that is not verbal.
“Communication is not all verbal ... you introduce yourself before you even speak,” he said.
Mihalick said slouching in your chair sends the message you don’t really care about what is being said.
Pymatuning Valley’s Tyler Britton said he enjoyed the clinic. He said he didn’t mind spending an hour in the classroom before stepping on the basketball court.
“I think it really prepared us to play basketball and life in general,” he said.
Mihalick said he is not sure what path his coaching may take him, but he is excited about teaching basketball skills.
“I am going to go where life takes me,” he said.
