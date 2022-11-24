Don Shymske has been coaching football at Geneva High School for 17 years.
The long-time assistant took bits and pieces from coaches such as Tony Hassett, Mike Hassett, Jay Corlew and Chip Sorber over the years.
“I learned about organization and about expectations,” Shymske said. “We have high expectations in the weight room. We have to be prepared, know how to scout a team and learn how to get the kids ready for a victory on Friday night.”
When Sorber stepped down after the 2021 season, Shymske was elevated to head coach.
The Eagles then proceeded to finish this season 8-4 overall, and reach the Division III, Region 9 regional quarterfinals.
That was an improvement after a 3-7 campaign last season.
Three weeks after being selected the Division III Northeast Lakes District Coach of the Year, Shymske was the choice for Ashtabula County COY.
“It’s quite an honor to receive both of them,” he said. “But the county one is special, especially with so much success the county had in football this season.”
Shymske said nothing would be accomplished without a bunch of help.
“You have to share this with your team,” he said. “You don’t win games without other people. My staff of Matt Peet, Jay Corlew, Chris Clemens, Josh Williams, John Barbo and Blake Peet ... they’re a great group of guys who put in a game plan every week.”
Geneva went into the season optimistic.
“My son [Donald] is a sophomore, so I’ve been working with this group,” Shymske said. “I know we didn’t have big numbers with our senior class, but they were so invaluable in so many ways. They just hadn’t had the chance.”
The Eagles had an ominous start. They lost to Madison 13-7 in the opener.
“We felt good going in, but had trouble holding on to the football,” Shymske said. “We put the ball on the ground.”
Geneva went back to running the football in Week 2, and captured a 42-20 win over Struthers. They added wins over New Middletown Springfield 27-6 and Lakeside 20-13, before running into state powerhouse Kirtland, which resulted in a 43-13 loss.
“Week 2, we said ‘This is who we are,’” Shymske said. “We hung our hat on that the rest of the year.”
The Eagles closed the regular-season winning four of five games to earn the ninth seed in the playoffs.
After rallying to beat Gilmour Academy 49-48, Geneva fell to another powerhouse — Chardon 35-7 — to close the season.
Shymske said each victory was special.
“We tell the kids to be happy with a win while you’re asleep,” Shymske said. “To be down to Gilmour, I’m proud of the kids that they never quit. It takes a lot to win on a Friday night.”
The Eagles are expected to have the bulk of their team return next season.
That includes junior Luke Smith, sophomore Hayden Diemer and freshman Bryce Peet at running back.
Junior quarterback Kenny Young made big plays with his arm, such as throwing the game-tying touchdown against Gilmour in the closing seconds.
Junior Giavonni Rice emerged as a solid receiver. Junior Jason Thrower was solid on the offensive line this season.
Johnny Haeseler, who was selected the Ashtabula County Lineman of the Year for the 2022 season, and running back-defensive end Jacob Wilson are among the significant departures.
“He kept us more level-headed,” Haeseler said of Shymske said. “We didn’t get too high or too low.”
The goal toward next season is scheduled to start in January in the weight room.
Shymske knows the 2023 season will have a different feel to it.
“We’ll have to deal with expectations,” he said. “We’ll be on the radar. People will expect big things from us.”
The Chagrin Valley Conference will go through changes as well with Madison, Jefferson and Conneaut joining the league.
Geneva will be in the same division as those three schools, in addition to Edgewood and Lakeside.
“We’re looking forward to it and developing those rivalries,” Shymske said.
The Eagles are also slated to play Perry and Lutheran West as crossover CVC games and University School as a non-league opponent.
But whomever is across the line from the Eagles, Shymske will look for his team to keep moving forward.
“Winning the first-round playoff game was the next step,” he said. “We just don’t want to play Chardon, we want to able to compete with them. We have a lot of work to do.”
