The pole vault can be a daunting task to complete in track and field.
For Gabbi Selman, it seems natural.
‘I was in gymnastics for 10 years,” said Selman, a Geneva senior. “I like that feeling of free falling, and like the challenge to improve yourself.”
Selman is working through this season in an attempt to reach state in the pole vault for a second straight year.
Next school year, she will start her collegiate journey at Youngstown State University.
“I initially looked at Kent State main campus, and had an offer from a school in Michigan,” Selman said. “I looked at the ones I could potentially vault at. i connected with the Youngstown State coach through fromer coach [Bobby] McQuoid.”
Selman said she’s been accepted into YSU’s nursing program.
Selman will join the likes of Geneva graduates Ally Thompson (Kent State), Deidra Marrison (University of South Dakota) and Bri Aveni (Mount Union) who have gone on to compete in the pole vault in college.
Emmy Bryan, who advanced to state in the pole vault with Selman last year, is primarily high jumping at John Carroll University this season.
In addition, Geneva graduate Brittany Aveni has made an impact at Duke and on the national and world stage in running.
“I’m definitely happy to be part of that legacy,” Selman said. “I’ve talked to Emmy. She loves the atmosphere and makes me excited about the possibility.”
So far this season, Selman’s top pole vault mark has been at 10-feet, 3-inches, accomplished last Saturday in the Perry Gene Kobus Relays.
Earlier in the season at the Lakeview Relays, Selman and teammates Alivia Reece and Alexis Howell set a pole vault record at 23-0.
Selman led the way at 10-0.
She also claimed the top spot at 9-0 in the Harvey Red Raider Relays and
“I’d rather be further along,” Selman said. “I’m angling for 10-6, 12-0 by Chagrin Valley Conference [May 10-12).”
Selman, who plays tennis and basketball, also runs the 200, long jumps and is part of the team’s 4X200 relay team for the Eagles.
But the pole vault is her signature event.
“I was in gymnastics for 10 years,” Selman said. “Deidra Marrison got me introduced to the pole vault.”
Geneva vaults coach John Matune said Selman has the attributes to be a successful pole vaulter.
“She is very willing to learn and a good technical vaulter,” Matune said. “She’s done a whole lot to get better. People don’t realize how fast she is on the runway.”
Selman’s leadership is also an asset.
“Something that makes Gabbi special as a vaulter is the way she helps the other vaulters on our team,” Matune said. “She teaches her teammates and helps them to become better.”
First-year Eagles girls track and field coach Jason Dalton agrees with Matune.
“Gabbi is an incredible asset to our team,” Dalton said. “As a senior leader, her work ethic and attitude towards being the best is definitely influential on her teammates.”
Last season, Selman won the CVC’s Chagrin Division at 9-6.
She continued with a strong run in the postseason, taking first in both the Division II Perry District at 10-0 and Austintown Fitch Regional at 9-4 to reach state.
Selman finished 12th at state with a high mark of 10-0.
“It was a great opportunity to see so many good opposing vaulters,” Selman said. “It’s crazy to see that level of competition. It will help when I go to college.”
Liberty-Benton senior Alexis Rickenbacher ended up winning the state title 12-6.
This season, though, the expectations are different for Selman.
“Coming at it from the bottom, I wasn’t exactly nervous,” she said of reaching state. “I was happy I got there.
“My goals are higher this year. I’ve started out stronger this year. I feel like I’ve been improving and confident I can reach my goals.”
