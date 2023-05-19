Isaac Riddell and Jensen Yarosh have battled three times on the tennis court in singles matches this spring.
Riddell, of Geneva, holds a 2-1 advantage over Yarosh, of Jefferson.
There is a chance the juniors could play a fourth time in the Division II district tournament if the stars align.
Riddell won the regular-season match over Yarosh. Yarosh defeated Riddell to capture the Ashtabula County Tournament first singles championship.
And Riddell downed Yarosh in the sectional tournament last week.
“I want to keep the same game plan,” Riddell said of potentially facing Yarosh again. “I know what I need to do.”
Whether they face each other or not, both Riddell and Yarosh are scheduled to start the district tournament today at Springside Athletic Club in Akron.
Riddell, who finished second at the Solon-Hawken sectional last week, will open the district against Salem senior Christian Chappell, who placed third at the Boardman sectional.
“I need to come in with big serves, and stay consistent,” Riddell said.
In the sectional tournament last week, Riddell won matches 6-7, 6-0, 1-0(6); 6-0, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. At that point, Riddell topped Yarosh 6-4, 6-3.
Riddell, however, was denied a championship with a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Perry’s Allen Morris in the championship match.
“He really played well and earned the first seed,” Riddell said of Morris. “It’s great to get there [the district] as a junior. I don’t want the season to end yet.”
Riddell has been pleased with the season’s accomplishments.
“It’s been pretty good overall, especially being a junior,” he said. “The team played well.”
The Eagles finished 19-2 overall and secured sole possession of the Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division with a first-place finish in the CVC boys tennis tournament earlier this month.
“He was our table setter and set the tone for our championship season,” Eagles coach Scott Torok said of Riddell. “He has a good draw at districts and will be ready to extend his season.
“Ike proved himself throughout the season. He is our best player and played the best player from every team we played.”
Yarosh captured 6-0. 6-0 and 6-3, 6-3 victories before going against Riddell at sectional.
He ended fourth with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to West Geauga’s Michael Unger in the match for third.
Yarosh starts the district tournament against St. Vincent-St. Mary junior Ben McKnight, who won the sectional singles crown at Wooster.
“It’s good to be back in the same place I left off last year,” Yarosh said. “I came out of the sectionals a little different from how I wanted to be, but it will work. I am excited to get back and get some work done on the court.”
And the prospect
of facing Riddell again?
“I feel having a chance to play Isaac again is great as we have gone back-and-forth this season,” Yarosh said.
