On the court, there doesn’t seem to be one specific thing Issac Riddell is extraordinary at, except for simply responding to whatever his opponent comes at him with.
“I can be a good counter puncher,” the rising Geneva senior said. “Like outlasting my opponents,playing smart, going for every single ball.”
It may not sound to complex, but it was enough for Riddell to have a tremendous boys tennis season this spring.
Riddell went 19-2 and advanced to the second day of
the Division II district
tournament.
For his efforts, he has been named Ashtabula County Player of the Year as voted upon by the county coaches.
“It means a lot,’ Riddell said of the award and his season. “But, it also has me hungry for more. I want to go further, I want to get to state.”
Ridell was penciled in to play second singles as a sophomore.
But when the player expecting to take on first singles opted out, Riddell was thrown into the fire — ready or not.
He took his lumps, but Geneva coach Scott Torok said that experience paid off.
“Sometimes you have to get worse before you get better,” the coach said. “That’s kind of what happened, he grew up quickly.”
Riddell’s game took a big jump in maturity this past year, but he actually began playing tennis as young as 7 with his father, Dan Riddell.
“There were courts right across the street from our house,” he said.
From his dad, he began to
be pressed on some of the fundamentals just proper stroke and serve technique but the mental toughness needed to win.
“My dad was a tennis coach at Grand River Academy for like 17 years,” Riddell said. “He taught me a lot, almost everything I know. The flight, forming a technique, knowing when to end a point, knowing when to keep hitting it back and forth.”
Watching him take what he learned as a child on the court today reminded Torok of a former boxing great in the way he went about knocking out opponents on the court.
“He’s not really exceptional at anything, he’s just good at every aspect of the game,” the coach said. “It’s the type of thing where he’ll take the strength of an opposing player and kind of neutralize it and make it work for him. He just hangs around in tough matches and then all of a sudden he’ll pounce on you. I like to compare him to Muhammad Ali. He waits for his opportunity, then he strikes.”
Riddell took second in singles at a tough Solon sectional tournament, advancing to districts.
There, he won his opening match, before losing his second match against the eventual state champion, Ben Pomeranets of Orange.
Getting a taste of what it’s like to play the best in the state is something Riddell is already motivating him for next season.
“It’s really a different atmosphere when you play against a state qualifier and I went against a state champ,” Riddell said. “It makes you really hungry and makes you want to get better.”
That hunger is something that Torok is excited to see play out next year.
“He kind of wet his appetite this year,” Torok said. “He saw how good he is and now he knows he can compete. If he puts a little more time in, who knows what could happen. The sky’s the limit for him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.