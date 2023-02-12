HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Nathan Reigle said his goal at Friday’s Division II sectional swimming meet was simply to qualify for districts.
The Geneva sophomore did a little more than that,m though. He added some style points by taking first place in the 100- reestyle and second place in the 200 freestyle at Spire Academy.
Reigle swam the 100 in a time of 47.92 and the 200 i1:45.17. HIs times will seed him first in the 100 and second in the 200 at this weekend’s Cleveland State University District meet.
Finishing as high as he did though is not something he is gloating about, instead Reigle’s all about getting ready for the next step.
“I’m happy with it,” he said of his results, “I’m pretty satisfied with the race, but the main focus is not really sectionals .... it is getting to districts. Sectionals is not that much pressure, it’s just a fun race.”
The district meet, though, will be a bit different as he’ll be in the pool with other swimmers competing for a chance to swim in the state meet.
A year ago, Reigle came close to qualifying for the state meet in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
A year of experience and maturity is what he hopes gets him to where he wants to be in two weeks.
“Making it to state is my goal,” Reigle said. “It was last year as well, but I didn’t quite make it. I definitely feel a lot better this year than last year.”
Eagles coach Julie Mirabell also feels pretty good.
“His swimming continues to get stronger, he beats his previous best time every time out,” Mirabell said. “He’s a very versatile swimmer, he does specialize in freestyle events, but he’s competitive in all of the events as well. Just watching him drop time the way he has been, is exciting.”
Aside from the year of experience, Reigle said the switch from the 50 to the 200 is also something he expects to work in his favor.
“With the 50, anything can go wrong,” he said. “You jump in, if you get off to a bad start, you can have a bad race. The 200 is kind of the opposite of that.”
Reigle is one of eight Geneva swimmers who will be competie in 11 different events at CSU.
Senior Angelina Brown became a four time district qualifier by advancing in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Abby Griffiths is going back to the district in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle, as is the 400 freestyle relay team of Brown, Griffiths, Makenna Cinco and Ines Urgleles Montaner.
On the boys for the Eagles, aside from Reigle, Caiden Collins advanced in the 100 backstroke, Tyler Lee 100 breaststroke and the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams of Reigle, Collins, Lee and Cooper Krieg.
The eight swimmers match the number of district qualifiers Geneva had a year ago. Six of them have been there before. Cinco and Urgleles, a transfer from Spain, are making their first appearance.
Jefferson’s Izzy Hanek, who took second in both the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle, and Jordan Dille in the 100 backstroke are also headed to CSU.
For Madison, on the girls side in Division II, Taylor Hennessey will be going for the 50 and 100 freestyle and as part of the 400 freestyle relay team with Raegan Elliot, Hailey Dewalt and Morgan Brotz.
The Blue Steaks boys team advanced Cooper Myers in the 110 butterfly and three relay teams. Carson Peterson, Adam Gibbons, Myers and Lindon Blake make up the 200 medley quartet. Lincoln Blake will replace Peterson on the 200 and 400 freestyle teams.
Edgewood’s Tyler Hill advanced in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
In Division I, Lakeside sophomore Mary Grace Miklacic qualified for the district mee in the 50 and 500 freestyle events.
