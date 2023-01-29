PERRY — If there has been anything that could compare to the turnaround season Kenny Pavlisin is having, it would have to be his semifinal match during Saturday’s Chagrin Valley Conference Tournament at Perry High School.
Pavlisin, a junior, found himself going from his feet to his back almost before the whistle blew to begin his 190-pound semifinal match against Beachwood’s Drew Kellin.
But that was nothing he couldn’t fix with an arch, punch out and push with the upper body he spent all season working on.
Seconds later, Pavlisin was not only free, but he was the one on the right side of a pinning combination.
He ended up with the pin and spot in the finals.
In his championship bout against Perry’s Trent Taylor, Pavlisin scored a first- period pin.
For Pavlisin, it was his first varsity tournament championship. It was also the first time he did any kind of wrestling in a month.
After a strained muscle in his back sidelined him for a month, Pavlisin said winning the conference crown was a great way to come back.
“It’s incredible,” he said of his first-place finish. “After coming back from taking a month off for my back, winning CVC, it feels good.”
Overcoming an injury is not the only thing he has had to feel good about this season. Pavlisin has also completely turned his wrestling career around, going from 9-38 a year ago, to a conference title and current record of 19-8.
Pavlisin said he did everything he could to have a reverse of fortune this season.
“Last year, I looked at my record and said I wanted a winning record next year,” he explained. I never gave up. I worked hard in the offseason with weight lifting, football and speed work ”
In moments of fighting off your back, the work put in pays dividends.
“It helps a lot,” Pavlisin said. “Guys are putting that body weight on you. You have to arch and try to get out, if you’re not strong enough. …”
Pavlisin came into the tournament as the No. 3 seed in his weight class.
Eagles coach Ron Cerjan said he simply went out and wrestled a great tournament.
“That’s the best I’ve seen him wrestle over the last two years,” he said.
The way Pavlisin recovered so quickly from getting thrown to his back was textbook, Cerjan said.
“When you get put to your back you punch your arm through, you arch and you roll right through,” the coach said. “He did it exactly the way we work on it in the room.”
Pavlisin was one of two county wrestlers to win championships on Saturday.
Edgewood’s Zeke Lucas simply showed calmness throughout his journey to claim the 175-pound title.
It was nearly a little too much calmness in the semifinals round, as Perry freshman Antonious Bertone actually had a 4-3 lead in the third period.
But Lucas scored late to tie the match, then wound up winning in overtime by a 6-4 decision.
After the match, the Edgewood junior confessed he may have taken his opponent a bit too lightly.
“I knew he was just a freshman, but he’s pretty good,” Lucas said “When I was down, I was able to get my point. In overtime, I didn’t want to give him a shot where he could get around me. I did what he had to do.”
The calmness and composure by Lucas could be seen throughout the match, even in the final minute when he trailed by a point. When it was time to make things happen, though, he recognized the moment.
“I don’t really get mad or anything,” Lucas said. “But yeah, at a certain point, you have to realize that you have to do everything you can to win.”
In the championship bout, Lucas did not allow things to get nearly as dramatic. He fended off a couple of throw attempts from Beachwood’s Eric Steckner. Lucas scored a takedown and two count in the first period on his way to a 9-1 major decision.
“I came out here expecting to win,” Lucas said. “I was just able to do what I had to do.”
With three wins over the weekend, Lucas improved his record to 29-7.
He was one of several Warriors to in the top six and helped Edgewood to a third-place team finish at 158 points.
Devon (106) and D’Angelo Sanchez (120) each took third. Kyle Vencill (138) and Josh Biller (150) were both took fourth, Trentin Smith (190) was fifth and Antonio Colon-Herron (126) and Michael Ochoa Jr (144) each checked in sixth.
Edgewood coach Scott Blank said he really liked the aggressiveness his guys showed throughout the tournament.
“All of our wrestlers were very heavy handed in the finals,” Blank said. "We won the battles, we may not have won all of the matches, but everyone of those kids, we were forcing the pace.
"The Sanchez brothers got us started with two big wins, but Josh [Biller], Kyle [Vencill] ... all those guys, we were very physical. I'm proud of the program and where we’re at right now.”
Lakeside placed fifth in the tournament, led by Lucas Eland who was second at 113, with 138 points.
Also placing for the Dragons were Hassani Sy, third at 190; Derek Briggs fourth (126) and Jacob Strailey (132), Christian Fleissner (150), Bobby Chinault (175), and Abi Ortiz (285) all fifth.
Geneva was seventh with 121.5 points.
Aside from Pavlisin, William Dushney (113) finished third; Michael Hupertz (215) was fourth.; Mathew Van Sickle (157) was fifth and Lane Distler (120), Nigel Platt (175) and Wyatt Habina (285) were each sixth.
Perry won the tournament with 271.5 points, followed by West Geauga with 196.
