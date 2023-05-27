Alyssa Palmisano finished sixth in the Division II girls shot put at the Lexington Regional site last Thursday.
The top four in each event automatically qualify for the state tournament.
But Palmisano, a Geneva junior, found out over the weekend she will go to Columbus for the state tournament.
She earned the 18th spot overall after all of the best throws from around the state were tallied. Palmisano threw 38-2.75.
She will be one of nine competitors (in each of two flights) to compete at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium this weekend.
"Alyssa is the type of athlete that raises her level when the competition gets tougher," Eagles coach Jason Dalton said. "I am extremely impressed and proud, and can't wait to see her throw in Columbus."
Jefferson's Wade Woodworth and Edgewood's Sarah Coxon claimed fifth in the shot put and discus, respectively, on Saturday at Fitch.
Woodworth, a senior, threw 52-8, missing fourth by 10 inches.
Falcons coach TJ Furman said he concentrated on Woodworth's getting better week to week throughout the season.
"His best throw [of his career] was his last throw," he said.
Falcons senior Stephen Sly ran in the 3200. He finished 13th in a time of 10:25 in a blazing race that saw the first four competitors break 9:38.
Furman said both seniors were extremely hard workers and will be missed next year.
Coxon finished four inches from fourth place with a throw of 112-3.
The discus competition had a distinct Ashtabula County flavor as Coxon's teammate, Taylor Visnosky, a junior, finished 12th with a throw of 97-1 and Pymatuning Valley's Mae Struna, a sophomore, earned seventh with a throw of 106-00.
Edgewood throws coach Beth Simpson said she was proud of Visnosky and Coxon.
"It would have been nice to qualify for states in both shot and discus, but to be disappointed that you 'only' qualified in one is still a good problem to have," she said.
Simpson said Coxon is a phenomenal athlete and had an amazing year.
"I"m really proud of her," she said.
Coxon and Visnosky both qualified to compete in the shot put in Columbus.
Pymatuning Valley girls coach Annie Siembor said she was proud of Struna getting seventh place as a sophomore and getting used to the regional meet and setting the stage for bigger things next year.
She said Struna sat out the entire basketball season with an injury and came back and performed well.
On the track, Edgewood girls coach Tyler Pew said he was proud of all of his competitors, including Tammy Liplin, who finished eighth in the 3200 in a time of 12:13.05.
He said to miss two months for an appendectomy and still place at the regional meet was amazing.
Warriors sophomore Morgan Haywood finished 13th with a height of 6-0 in the pole vault.
The Edgewood girls team finished 10th with a total of 20 points.
Also at Lexington, Geneva had three ninth-place finishes.
Mya Evangelista competed in the 1600 meters, Delaney Marrison in the long jump and Ella Haeseler in the discus.
Ava Sartini didn't clearing a height in in the pole vault.
"The highlight of the day was freshman Ella Haeseler setting her new personal record in the discus of 103-3 and earning her way to the finals," Dalton said.
Evangelista ran a 5:37.33 for her spot and Marrison went 15-9 in the long jump for ninth.
